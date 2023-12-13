Royal Mail delays mean George, 11, misses hospital appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail delays mean George, 11, misses hospital appointment

The letter dropped through the letter box five days after the appointment should have taken place.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Royal Mail vans parked in Elgin with Ladyhill and monument in background.
Concerns about Royal Mail deliveries in Elgin have continued for several months. Image: Jasperimage

A Lossiemouth mother has hit out at continuing Royal Mail delays in Moray after a hospital letter for her son arrived late – leaving them waiting a month for a rescheduled date.

Lorrie Walsh’s son George, 11, was due to attend Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for an assessment about his ADHD.

However, when the letter telling the family the date dropped through the letter box they were shocked to discover they had already missed it by five days.

The family has since been forced to wait a further month for the appointment to be rescheduled.

Royal Mail has told the Press and Journal that staff are working “extremely hard” in the area with posties working overtime to get post out during a nationwide shortage of staff.

‘Worried about Christmas’

Mrs Walsh has been noticing changes to her Royal Mail post in Lossiemouth in August.

What used to be a small but steady stream of deliveries started to become spells with nothing followed by “a lot of mail”.

The minor inconvenience then became more pressing when the day before George’s birthday last month he had not received any cards or presents.

Royal Mail worker from behind looking into post van.
There is a nationwide shortage of Royal Mail staff. Image: Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Mrs Walsh said: “There’s such a shortage of delivery staff, but it means the deliveries aren’t acceptable.

“Our regular postie is excellent, he’s really spot-on. You notice when he’s not here and he’s now having to cover delivery rounds in other places.

“It was really heartbreaking when George didn’t have any cards before his birthday, especially when we knew people had already sent them from Wales.

“We’re worried about Christmas now, about whether cards and presents will get here.”

‘Not good enough from Royal Mail’

Mrs Walsh is a military wife and her and her son depend on the post to get letters from her husband when he’s overseas.

Royal Mail has stressed homes in the area should be getting deliveries at least “every second day”.

However, Mrs Walsh says the current Royal Mail service in Lossiemouth is worse than that.

Skyline of Lossiemouth with church and RAF Typhoon behind.
Military families in Lossiemouth depend on Royal Mail deliveries when loved ones are overseas. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “It’s clearly not happening. We’ve never had a problem with our mail before now.

“I know they don’t have the staff. We’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis though. They’ve got to ask themselves why people don’t want to work for them.”

Royal Mail hiring extra staff for Christmas

Royal Mail has been experiencing a staff shortage in Lossiemouth, Moray and across the country that has affected deliveries for several months.

Last week the Press and Journal revealed delays have got so bad that one village was only receiving its posts one day a week – on Sundays.

The CWU union says staff have been pushed to “breaking point” this year due to the shortages with some delivery routes “doubled” to cover gaps.

Royal Mail worker putting post in back of van.
Royal Mail has been hiring staff for the busy Christmas period. File image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “Our employees are committed to serving their communities and we are proud of the work they are doing to sort, deliver and collect mail this festive period.

“We can confirm we have mail being delivered to homes daily with the vast majority arriving on time. A local delivery office may, at times, be impacted by a delay and when this occurs we have dedicated teams in place to take immediate action.

“We have hired 16,000 seasonal workers, increased our vehicle numbers and boosted our operational capacity with extra parcel sorting sites to manage demand during this peak period. We are committed to delivering Christmas for our customers.”

The Moray village that only receives its post on Sundays due to nationwide backlog

