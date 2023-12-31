Aberdeenshire firm EnerQuip to grow headcount after record year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire firm EnerQuip to grow headcount after record year

The firm, based just outside Aberdeen, is expanding fast in the Middle East.

By Keith Findlay
EnerQuip's top team of managing director Andrew Robins, technical director John Duncan and chairman Andrew Polson.
EnerQuip's top team of, l-r, managing director Andrew Robins, technical director John Duncan and chairman Andrew Polson. Image: Granite PR

Bosses at Aberdeenshire-based torque specialist EnerQuip are celebrating a record year and expansion overseas.

Total revenue exceeded £20 million, with capital equipment sales topping £14m and sales and servicing business accounting for £7m.

The company said the Middle East, North America and Europe were key in taking 96% of its total business to international markets.

EnerQuip currently employs 110 people across its global operations, including UK bases in Findon, near Aberdeen, and at Lybster, Caithness.

Bigger workforce and Middle East base are in EnerQuip’s plans for 2024

The headcount is expected to rise by up to 15% in 2024 as additional staff are recruited to fulfil ongoing growth ambitions.

These include harnessing the potential of the recently expanded global headquarters at Findon and plans to relocate to larger premises in Houston in the US.

The company is also close to establishing a permanent presence in the Middle East.

Managing director Andrew Robins said: “By working hard to maximise growth in key locations we have been able to capitalise on fulfilling pent-up demand for equipment post-pandemic, enabling our business to flourish and record our best year so far.”

EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins.
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip

Some £750,000 has been ploughed into expansion in the Middle East, including the recent opening of a 1,50 sq ft. facility in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the firm’s global head of sales, Darren Bragg, will soon be relocating to
oversee operations in the Middle East as regional general manager.

News of the record revenue comes as the company marks the 35th anniversary
of a product line which, according to an EnerQuip spokeswoman, remains “woven through the global leader’s corporate DNA”.

EnerQuip's global HQ in Findon, near Aberdeen.
EnerQuip’s global HQ in Findon, near Aberdeen. Image: EnerQuip

The story behind the firm’s “innovative” mobile torque unit (MTU) began 35 years ago with the launch of AMC Engineering in Aberdeen, by Alec McCutcheon.

Caithness-born businessman Andrew Polson led the AMC business after a management buyout in 2006.

The company was sold to Forum Energy Technologies in 2011.

EnerQuip acquired the AMC product line, including the MTU, from Forum last year.

Mr Bragg said: “Our innovative mobile torque unit continues to form the centrepiece of our growing portfolio.

“When technology of this calibre is backed by the quality of people we have on our growing team, the result speaks for itself.”

Last year saw the firm acquire Fife-based precision machining company Diamac Engineering, which it said would drive expansion in its workforce.

Diversification opportunities

Adding the Cowdenbeath specialist to its portfolio brought additional machining capability for the group in-house, as well as offering new diversification opportunities.

Diamac generated more than half of its total revenue from outside the energy sector.

Launched in June 2015 from a base in Aberdeen, EnerQuip offers services including the manufacture or upgrade of torque equipment from concept and design through to installation and commissioning, servicing, calibration, repair and maintenance, training and consultancy.

The company won a prestigious Queen’s Award for international trade in 2021.

