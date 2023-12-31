Man charged while two women taken to hospital following A96 crash near Huntly

A pensioner has been charged following a two-vehicle crash on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road near Huntly.

The crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday, December 30, near Huntly Station and involved two vehicles.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene, where two women were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police confirmed a 70-year-old man had been charged following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.55pm, police were made aware of a crash involving two vehicles on the A96 between Huntly and Aberdeen, near Huntly Station.

“Officers attended and two women, aged 48 and 70, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 70-year-old man has been charged with a road traffic offence in connection with the crash. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”