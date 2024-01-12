‘Extreme’ concerns over Menzies Parcels Highland redundancies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Extreme’ concerns over Menzies Parcels Highland redundancies

Around 270 jobs could be at risk after the parcel firm told staff it will cease trading at the end of February.

By Alex Banks
MSP Richard Lochhead has expressed concerns following news 270 jobs could be at risk. Image: Menzies
MSP Richard Lochhead has expressed concerns following news 270 jobs could be at risk.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has expressed concerns following news around 270 jobs are at risk as a major delivery firm looks set to shut down.

Menzies Parcels sent out a notice to its staff saying “significant losses” has lead it to the decision to cease trading.

The delivery firm has 10 depots across the Highlands and Islands, including Elgin, Inverness and Dingwall.

Parent company Menzies Distribution would not say how many jobs will be lost but has pledged to relocate workers.

Menzies opened a new Elgin depot just two-and-a-half years ago as part of “ambitious plans” in the Highlands.

‘Huge blow’ for Moray Menzies staff says MSP

Mr Lochhead has spoke on his concerns after staff were informed Menzies Parcels will cease trading next month.

He said: “I was extremely concerned to hear about redundancies at Menzies Parcels.

“A company whose vans are a familiar site on local roads and that only opened its new depot on the outskirts of Elgin a few years ago.

“As local MSP I am particularly concerned about the impact on the company’s Moray based employees.”

Menzies Distribution opened a state-of-the-art distribution centre in Elgin three years ago. Parcels operations director Stephen Mooney, MSP Richard Lochhead and operations manager Stephen Cameron. Image: Menzies

Mr Lochhead is now looking to relevant agencies in order to support those facing redundancy.

He added: “This news will undoubtedly come as a huge blow to all staff affected.

“I hope the relevant agencies can work at pace to ensure support is in place for those facing redundancy.”

Trade union Unite said it will do “all we can” to support its members following the news.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Unite is actively engaging with our members across Scotland affected by Menzies Parcels’ decision to make workers redundant.”

‘Significant losses’ behind Menzies Parcels redundancies

Menzies Parcels sent a notice to its staff in which it stated “significant losses” in its last two years have helped it come to its conclusion.

A spokeswoman for Menzies Distribution said: “We are constantly reviewing all our commercial arrangements and evaluating strategy, and as such, have decided to exit some contracts.

Menzies has said it will will look to redeploy staff to avoid job losses.

“We are supporting individual depots where there may be any impact, and we will look to redeploy where we can to avoid job losses.”

In its latest annual accounts, up to the end of 2022, Menzies Parcels reported a pre-tax loss of more than £3.7 million.

Menzies Parcels, which handles around 8,000 parcel deliveries a day, delivers for major firms across the Highlands, including Amazon and FedEx.

