‘Extreme’ concerns over Menzies Parcels Highland redundancies

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has expressed concerns following news around 270 jobs are at risk as a major delivery firm looks set to shut down.

Menzies Parcels sent out a notice to its staff saying “significant losses” has lead it to the decision to cease trading.

The delivery firm has 10 depots across the Highlands and Islands, including Elgin, Inverness and Dingwall.

Parent company Menzies Distribution would not say how many jobs will be lost but has pledged to relocate workers.

Menzies opened a new Elgin depot just two-and-a-half years ago as part of “ambitious plans” in the Highlands.

‘Huge blow’ for Moray Menzies staff says MSP

Mr Lochhead has spoke on his concerns after staff were informed Menzies Parcels will cease trading next month.

He said: “I was extremely concerned to hear about redundancies at Menzies Parcels.

“A company whose vans are a familiar site on local roads and that only opened its new depot on the outskirts of Elgin a few years ago.

“As local MSP I am particularly concerned about the impact on the company’s Moray based employees.”

Mr Lochhead is now looking to relevant agencies in order to support those facing redundancy.

He added: “This news will undoubtedly come as a huge blow to all staff affected.

“I hope the relevant agencies can work at pace to ensure support is in place for those facing redundancy.”

Trade union Unite said it will do “all we can” to support its members following the news.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Unite is actively engaging with our members across Scotland affected by Menzies Parcels’ decision to make workers redundant.”

‘Significant losses’ behind Menzies Parcels redundancies

Menzies Parcels sent a notice to its staff in which it stated “significant losses” in its last two years have helped it come to its conclusion.

A spokeswoman for Menzies Distribution said: “We are constantly reviewing all our commercial arrangements and evaluating strategy, and as such, have decided to exit some contracts.

“We are supporting individual depots where there may be any impact, and we will look to redeploy where we can to avoid job losses.”

In its latest annual accounts, up to the end of 2022, Menzies Parcels reported a pre-tax loss of more than £3.7 million.

Menzies Parcels, which handles around 8,000 parcel deliveries a day, delivers for major firms across the Highlands, including Amazon and FedEx.