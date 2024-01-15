Your Money: What should you be looking for in a financial planner?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your Money: What should you be looking for in a financial planner?

Aberdeen chartered financial planning trainee Kelly Shek says they need to be a good listener for starters.

By Kelly Shek
I would be the first to admit my introduction to the financial planning profession was a happy accident.

After graduating I took on an admin role at Mathieson Financial Consulting, who were subsequently acquired by Thornton’s Wealth.

While working there, my curiosity got the better of me and I acquired a keen interest in all things financial planning.

I wanted to understand the “why” behind the documents I was processing. I also realised I thoroughly enjoyed working closely with clients. And so began my journey to becoming a fully qualified financial planner.

‘Relationship is everything’

I’m now studying towards achieving chartered status, such is my passion for continuously refreshing my knowledge and professional practice.

For me, relationship is everything. Clients are, understandably, initially quite hesitant to let us advisers in to give us access to their hopes and dreams.

But it’s important for me to understand what drives them.

It’s a personal relationship, because once I understand what they want out of life I can advise them on how financial planning measures can help them to achieve their goals.

I really enjoy building personal relationships with clients. With every conversation, I feel I get to know them a bit better and they increasingly trust me with what’s going on in their lives.

For example, if they have experienced a bereavement, there may be inheritance issues to resolve and that’s something I can help with at a very difficult time in their lives.

What does “good” look like in a financial planner?

There’s no one all-encompassing definition of a good financial planner.

Like all personal relationships, a variety of different styles, processes and personalities will suit different clients and their needs.

Equally, there’s no universal structure that can be applied to all client scenarios.

A good adviser adjusts their knowledge and expertise, tailoring their guidance to each and every individual client.

The key is to establish and maintain a consistent service over the long term.

I find myself working with clients over many years, which becomes particularly gratifying and rewarding for both parties.

Of course, life happens and things change. I encourage regular annual in-person meetings to discuss what’s happening and what needs to be adjusted to reflect those changes.

I think being a good listener is also high on the list of skills required to be a good planner.

Listening carefully to what our clients are telling us is key to us applying our specialist knowledge and helping them resolve whatever challenges they face.

It’s a cliche, but like most cliches, there is a solid foundation in fact – financial planning really is a journey. Over the past year I’ve found this “whole journey” ethos to be really well embedded at AAB Wealth.

To achieve the best outcome for a client we need to gain a holistic understanding of their financial circumstances, along with their aims and ambitions.

It’s important to not focus on any area in isolation, for example your pension.

It’s all about the big picture

The various pieces of the puzzle are inextricably intertwined – from saving for retirement, helping your children onto the property ladder, paying for your grandchildren’s education or buying your dream car to that round-the-world-trip you have always dreamed of.

It would be a disservice to address one issue without considering your bigger picture,

A financial planner should be able to help bring all of these goals together and create a plan for how best to save and spend to achieve your aims and ambitions .

Kelly Shek is a financial planner at AAB Wealth, part of AAB Group, and based in the firm’s Aberdeen office.

