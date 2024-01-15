Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart says possible touchline ban will have minimal impact in Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart says possible touchline ban will have minimal impact in Celtic clash

The Jags boss was sent off in their weekend Breedon Highland League win at Huntly.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is hoping he won’t be banned for the Scottish Cup clash with Celtic – but says the difference will be minimal if he is.

The Jags manager was red carded in Saturday’s 3-2 Breedon Highland League victory against Huntly at Christie Park for entering the field of play.

Stewart is now awaiting contact from the Scottish FA to find out if he will be handed an immediate ban or whether a hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

An immediate suspension would prevent Stewart from being in the dugout for Sunday’s fourth round tie against the Hoops at Parkhead and in the dressing room before the game and at half-time.

He hopes he may avoid a ban, but says whatever happens Buckie’s preparation won’t be disrupted.

Stewart said: “I’m still waiting to hear from the SFA and we’ll deal with it when it comes.

“Ideally I’m hoping I’m not banned because nobody likes being banned.

“But rules are rules and we’ll just have to go along with what’s said. But I’m optimistic.

“It makes no difference to the preparation – it would just mean I wouldn’t be able to speak to the boys from an hour before the game.

“I wouldn’t be able to go in the changing room at half-time, but overall it would make little difference.

“If I’m in the stand, I might see things a bit more clearly.

“It wouldn’t make as much difference as people might think, but whatever happens we’ll deal with it and have things in place to ensure it makes as small a difference as possible.”

‘I thought I would be OK’

Stewart entered the field of play at Christie Park to try to calm down a flashpoint between the sides following an Alex Thoirs challenge on Max Barry.

He added: “I thought I would be OK and hadn’t done too much wrong, but unfortunately (referee) Harry Bruce said there were rules that if you go on the pitch you get sent off.

“It is what it is – I thought I was trying to help the situation, but obviously I wasn’t.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth v Banks o’ Dee highlights; Buckie Thistle cup preview

Conversation