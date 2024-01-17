What’s this new Scottish Enterprise strategy all about?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

What’s this new Scottish Enterprise strategy all about?

I sat down with the economic development quango's boss, Adrian Gillespie, to find out.

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie.
Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Scottish Enterprise (SE) has unveiled a new blueprint for economic growth, so what’s changed?

And how will the north-east benefit from its three ‘missions’ of energy transition, productivity and innovation?

The good news is Aberdeen city and shire have no shortage of firms ticking all three boxes.

SE chief executive Adrian Gillespie knows the region well, having previously held the role of head of energy at the economic development quango.

New strategy aims to deliver thousands of new jobs across Scotland

He was also on the board at economic development partnership Opportunity North East.

I sat down with him to discuss the new strategy, which aims to kick-start thousands of new jobs and unlock billions of pounds to help transform Scotland’s economy.

This is all set out in a document – Our Focus on Economic Transformation.

New blueprint launched in Aberdeen

It was officially launched by First Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to subsea battery technology firm Verlume in Aberdeen this week.

Mr Yousaf told me it is unlikely there will be any extra Scottish Government cash to support the activities of SE anytime soon.

Highlighting “really challenging” public finances, the first minister said the government “will do what we can” with existing resources to unlock Scotland’s economic potential.

First Minister Humza Yousaf.
First Minister Humza Yousaf didn’t offer much hope in terms of extra cash for Scottiish Enterprise: Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Holyrood’s annual funding allocation for enterprise trade and investment activities, including those run by SE, was recently slashed by more than 15% to £348.7 million.

SE’s budget for the current financial year to April totalled £325.7m.

But far from looking despondent about a looming funding squeeze for 2024-25, Mr Gillespie told me government cash is only part of the picture.

SE is growing its revenue from private equity investments like the one in Verlume, he explained.

And choosing the right businesses to invest in will boost the agency’s coffers further down the line, he said.

He added: “Scottish Enterprise has contributed a lot to the north-east over the past few years.

“But there is more to be done.”

SE’s new strategy to become “laser-focused on the high growth opportunities” will essentially be more picky about investments, while seeking to leverage in external cash.

They will in future be targeted at energy transition, innovative or especially productive businesses – those that can help deliver a step-change in Scotland’s economic growth.

Investments will be made in firms which can “make a difference” in our national prosperity, Mr Gillespie explained.

A key part of SE’s future direction is in the partnerships it will forge, domestically and internationally,  he said.

The agency’s energy team has already had success in this area, he said, adding: “We want to replicate that.”

SE believes its new mission-based approach offers a framework to “concentrate our efforts and target support towards those areas and businesses that will realise Scotland’s economic potential and address structural weaknesses”.

Doing more for less

I asked Mr Gillespie if this effectively means doing more for less. He didn’t disagree.

But doing more for less in a competitive global environment, amid geopolitical uncertainty, is no easy task and targets set out in SE’s blueprint for economic growth are ambitious.

According to SE:

  • Investment: Scotland needs to increase levels of business capital investment to see improvements in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) rankings, and needs 25% or 160 more high growth businesses to match the best performing UK regions
  • International: As well as attracting more international investment, Scotland needs to grow exports to 25% of gross domestic product to meet ScottishGovernment targets – this means £5.6 billion more exports
  • Innovation: Scotland needs more investment in business innovation and research & development (R&D) to match the best-performing OECD economies. This means 22% or 2,500 more businesses innovating and 5% or £354m more R&D investment per year
Mr Gillespie with a copy of the new strategy document.
Mr Gillespie with a copy of the new strategy document. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The north-east and other parts of Scotland where SE operates are already benefitting from a “more joined-up approach” to unlocking economic potential,” Mr Gillespie said.

He added: “It’s very much a team effort. We are at our best when we are more focused.

“We have supported a lot of very good, quaility projects in the past. But we need to be targeting more of the projects which can make a fundamental change to the economy.

“Our new strategy and the ambitions of the north-east have never been more alligned.”

More from Business

The Government has published a new critical imports and supply chains strategy (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Government publishes plan to secure supply chains for key goods
Nationwide Building Society has said it will offer safe spaces to people experiencing domestic abuse (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nationwide will offer safe spaces for people experiencing domestic abuse
Nearly a quarter of adults have spent more than £200 over the past year to keep up with the lifestyles of friends and family members, according to TopCashback (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
24% of adults ‘have spent £200-plus over past year keeping up with the Joneses’
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will be in Davos for the World Economic Forum (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour’s ambitions not achievable without business, Reeves to tell Davos summit
Farmers form a tractor convoy as they protest through Grantown-on-Spey.
Farmers and crofters make voices heard in national park protest
London stocks finished lower on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
FTSE 100 drops to month low as rate cut hopes ease
Uber bought Drizly in a cash-and-stock deal in 2021 (Richard Drew/AP)
Uber closing booze-delivery app Drizly three years after billion-dollar purchase
Qismat pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Popular Elgin Indian restaurant reveals work to start next month on refurbishment
Avanti West Coast described taxpayer funding as ‘free money’ during an internal meeting with managers (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Avanti West Coast described taxpayer funding as ‘free money’
The power plant is the biggest in the country (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Drax wins permission for carbon capture at Britain’s largest power plant

Conversation