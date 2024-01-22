Scotland’s first vegan takeaway to move from Inverness Victorian Market unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s first vegan takeaway to move from Inverness Victorian Market unit

The business is also looking at new locations - including Aberdeen.

By Alex Banks
Chef Anthony Khoury and operations manager Lara Elsayed will move the shop to a bigger unit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Chef Anthony Khoury and operations manager Lara Elsayed will move the shop to a bigger unit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An Inverness vegan takeaway is moving to a bigger unit in The Victorian Market.

Vegan restaurant Salt N Fire will be closed this week as it moves to its new home in the main food hall.

The business will also be updating its menu and will open at the new location on January 29.

Run by chef Anthony Khoury and operations manager Lara Elsayed, its popularity has grown since opening in 2022.

Salt N Fire needs more space but Victorian Market is the ‘perfect home’

Lara said plans to grow the business and offer a larger menu lead to the move to a bigger unit.

However, she believes The Victorian Market is still the place to be for Salt N Fire as it continues to earn rave reviews.

Lara said: “We plan on expanding our product range – adding ready-made meals, toasties and more to our menu.

“It will require more space for storage and preparation so we are moving to a larger unit.

Salt N Fire will move from its current unit this week. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s such a good experience to serve the Inverness community and work with our neighbour businesses in The Victorian Market.”

Lara believes surrounding businesses add unique qualities to the food hall and is looking forward to the future there.

She added: “The amount of love and laughs we exchanged with our team, customers and neighbours has made our last year’s journey very interesting and joyful.

“We are so lucky to be within the historical Victorian market among all those successful businesses. Now we are looking forward to being there for many years to come.”

Bad Girl Bakery, The Moonshine, The Red Shank and Sushi Inverness all have units inside the building.

Where’s next for the vegan takeaway?

Lara claims Salt N Fire is the first solely vegan takeaway in Scotland and will look at adding new locations across the country.

She said: “We see a lot of positive feedback from our lovely local customers and other cities and countries.

Lara Alsayed, operations manager of Salt N Fire. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“So we are planning to expand and open new shops in the other UK cities and starting the chain stores soon.

“We already have been asked to open our next shop in Aberdeen city – it’s something we are looking at.”

Lara is also hoping to continue to attract more customers to try the international street food, as well as growing their vegan audience.

