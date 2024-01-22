Scotland’s first vegan takeaway to move from Inverness Victorian Market unit

An Inverness vegan takeaway is moving to a bigger unit in The Victorian Market.

Vegan restaurant Salt N Fire will be closed this week as it moves to its new home in the main food hall.

The business will also be updating its menu and will open at the new location on January 29.

Run by chef Anthony Khoury and operations manager Lara Elsayed, its popularity has grown since opening in 2022.

Salt N Fire needs more space but Victorian Market is the ‘perfect home’

Lara said plans to grow the business and offer a larger menu lead to the move to a bigger unit.

However, she believes The Victorian Market is still the place to be for Salt N Fire as it continues to earn rave reviews.

Lara said: “We plan on expanding our product range – adding ready-made meals, toasties and more to our menu.

“It will require more space for storage and preparation so we are moving to a larger unit.

“It’s such a good experience to serve the Inverness community and work with our neighbour businesses in The Victorian Market.”

Lara believes surrounding businesses add unique qualities to the food hall and is looking forward to the future there.

She added: “The amount of love and laughs we exchanged with our team, customers and neighbours has made our last year’s journey very interesting and joyful.

“We are so lucky to be within the historical Victorian market among all those successful businesses. Now we are looking forward to being there for many years to come.”

Bad Girl Bakery, The Moonshine, The Red Shank and Sushi Inverness all have units inside the building.

Where’s next for the vegan takeaway?

Lara claims Salt N Fire is the first solely vegan takeaway in Scotland and will look at adding new locations across the country.

She said: “We see a lot of positive feedback from our lovely local customers and other cities and countries.

“So we are planning to expand and open new shops in the other UK cities and starting the chain stores soon.

“We already have been asked to open our next shop in Aberdeen city – it’s something we are looking at.”

Lara is also hoping to continue to attract more customers to try the international street food, as well as growing their vegan audience.