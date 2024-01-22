British Blues reach 14,000gns at Borderway

British Blue bulls sold to a top of 14,000gns, while heifers made 4,500gns at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 17 bulls to average £7,442.64, while six females averaged £3,622.50.

The fourth prize bull Greystone Sheriff, joins Campbell Grahams 600-cow suckler herd at Aucheneck Estates, Stirlingshire.

This powerful bull from brothers Alan and Graham Coates, Settle, is a Bandit Van Het Lindeveld son, out of Greystone Next.

The second top price of 12,000gns was part of a double celebration for Kevin Watret from Annan.

Solway View Storm was supreme champion, while Solway View Scooby Doo was reserve and made 10,000gns.

Storm, selling to Messrs Mitchell at Barnard Castle, is a son of the triple crown winning Solway View Kesha, sired by the famous Dafydd D’ochain.

Kesha has bred bulls to 27,000gns and females to 11,000gns.

Scooby Doo heads to the Shuttleworth’s herd near Dumfries.

His dam Solway View Katie, has already bred bulls to a top of 15,000gns, and heifers to 16,000gns.

His sire is Bedgebury Flat Out.

Another at 10,000gns, Auchenlay Somerled, from Robert Paterson and family, Dunblane, travelled back to Stirlingshire to the Patons at Avonbridge.

He is a Mountjoy Utopia son out of Auchenlay Nippy Sweetie.

Stonebyres Samson, from Blair and Shona Comrie, Lanarkshire, made 10,000gns selling to Kevin Cruickshank’s commercial herd at Coleburn Farm, Elgin.

This first prize bull is by Stonebyres Ninja and out of Stonebyres Gem.

A second bull from Robert Paterson named Auchenlay Stirling sold for 9,500gns to Messrs Hedges, East Sussex.

Tipladys Rock On from Redhouse Farm, Barnyards Castle, sold to 8,000gns to Messrs Capstick, Yorkshire, while a third bull from Robert Paterson, Auchenlay Skye, was bought by Nottingham Trent University for 6,800gns.

The female champion, Clifftown Starburst, made 4,500gns for DS Townend, Yorkshire.

This big powerful heifer sold across the Irish Sea to Messrs McGuinness, Londonderry.

Her sire is the renowned Dafydd D’ochain.

The reserve female champion, from the same home, sold for 4,200gns.

Clifftown Sweet Cheeks was bought by Messrs Alderson & Son, County Durham.

Littlebank Sammy, from HR & WJ Maudsley was bought by Messrs Orr & Son, Bathgate, for 3500gns.