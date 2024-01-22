British Blues reach 14,000gns at Borderway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Blues reach 14,000gns at Borderway

The sale saw 17 bulls average £7,442.64 and six females level at £3,622.50.

By Pat Wilson
Sale leader at 14,000gns was Greystone Sheriff from Alan and Graham Coates.
British Blue bulls sold to a top of 14,000gns, while heifers made 4,500gns at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 17 bulls to average £7,442.64, while six females averaged £3,622.50.

The fourth prize bull Greystone Sheriff, joins Campbell Grahams 600-cow suckler herd at Aucheneck Estates, Stirlingshire.

This powerful bull from brothers Alan and Graham Coates, Settle, is a Bandit Van Het Lindeveld son, out of Greystone Next.

The second top price of 12,000gns was part of a double celebration for Kevin Watret from Annan.

Solway View Storm was supreme champion, while Solway View Scooby Doo was reserve and made 10,000gns.

Storm, selling to Messrs Mitchell at Barnard Castle, is a son of the triple crown winning Solway View Kesha, sired by the famous Dafydd D’ochain.

Kesha has bred bulls to 27,000gns and females to 11,000gns.

Scooby Doo heads to the Shuttleworth’s herd near Dumfries.

His dam Solway View Katie, has already bred bulls to a top of 15,000gns, and heifers to 16,000gns.

His sire is Bedgebury Flat Out.

Another at 10,000gns, Auchenlay Somerled, from Robert Paterson and family, Dunblane, travelled back to Stirlingshire to the Patons at Avonbridge.

He is a Mountjoy Utopia son out of Auchenlay Nippy Sweetie.

Stonebyres Samson, from Blair and Shona Comrie, Lanarkshire, made 10,000gns selling to Kevin Cruickshank’s commercial herd at Coleburn Farm, Elgin.

This first prize bull is by Stonebyres Ninja and out of Stonebyres Gem.

A second bull from Robert Paterson named Auchenlay Stirling sold for 9,500gns to Messrs Hedges, East Sussex.

Tipladys Rock On from Redhouse Farm, Barnyards Castle, sold to 8,000gns to Messrs Capstick, Yorkshire, while a third bull from Robert Paterson, Auchenlay Skye, was bought by Nottingham Trent University for 6,800gns.

The female champion, Clifftown Starburst, made 4,500gns for DS Townend, Yorkshire.

This big powerful heifer sold across the Irish Sea to Messrs McGuinness, Londonderry.

Her sire is the renowned Dafydd D’ochain.

The reserve female champion, from the same home, sold for 4,200gns.

Clifftown Sweet Cheeks was bought by Messrs Alderson & Son, County Durham.

Littlebank Sammy, from HR & WJ Maudsley was bought by Messrs Orr & Son, Bathgate, for 3500gns.

