This ‘charming’ NC500 hotel can be yours for nearly £1 million

It's in picturesque Gairloch in the north-west Highlands and it's just gone on the market.

By Keith Findlay
The Old Inn & Brewhouse in Flowerdale, Gairloch.
The Old Inn & Brewhouse in Flowerdale, Gairloch. Image: Graham + Sibbald

A north-west Highlands hotelier is hoping the sale of his business on the North Coast 500 (NC500) route will fetch nearly £1 million.

Alistair Pearson has run The Old Inn in Flowerdale, Gairloch, for nearly 25 years.

It now has a microbrewery attached.

But Mr Pearson is retiring and he and his wife, Ute, want to “pass the baton”.

They have put their business up for sale, with Graham + Sibbald (G+S) at offers in the region of £950,000.

Inside The Old Inn.
Inside The Old Inn. Image: Graham + Sibbald

A major plus for any would-be buyer is its location on the hugely popular NC500 route.

G+S is marketing it as a “charming” and “quaint” traditional hotel, offering an “impressive harbourside location and outstanding views in a popular tourist area in picturesque Gairloch”.

17 bedrooms, restaurant, bar and function space all part of deal

The agent added: “Proud of its traditional origins, The Old Inn has kept its charm by sympathetically expanding over the years to provide 17 spacious en- suite bedrooms, a quaint lounge bar, a main restaurant and a function space.

“The property also benefits from an outdoor terrace for alfresco activities overlooking the harbour.”

Restaurant inside The Old Inn hotel on the NC500 route.
The Old Inn sale includes a lounge bar and restaurant. Image: Graham + Sibbald

G+S hailed the chance to buy the property, which comes with two flats for staff, as “a wonderful opportunity for a new operator to build upon the well-known and well-established business in this excellent location”.

The agent also highlighted pre-planning for nine individual lodges on the site.

The Old Inn owner’s ‘difficult’ decision to sell up

Outlining his plans to sell up, Mr Pearson said: “After several difficult Covid years the business performed well in 2023.

“Current advance room bookings are up 55% on last year. The business is well on its way to reaching pre-Covid levels.

“It has been a difficult decision (to sell) but with a great location and a solid business, this is a good time to pass the baton.”

Sitting area inside the Gairloch hotel.
Any new owner will benefit from the hote’s location on the NC500. Image: Graham + Sibbald Date; Unknown

Peter Seymour, director of hotel and leisure, G+S, said: “The availability of The Old Inn & Brewhouse is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known established business in a prominent position in the ever-popular Gairloch on the NC500 route.”

Potenial buyers are being asked to contact Mr Seymour at Peter.seymour@g-s.co.uk or Emily Hewitson at Emily.Hewitson@g-s.co.uk for “more information on this fantastic business opportunity”.

Conversation