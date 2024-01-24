This ‘charming’ NC500 hotel can be yours for nearly £1 million

A north-west Highlands hotelier is hoping the sale of his business on the North Coast 500 (NC500) route will fetch nearly £1 million.

Alistair Pearson has run The Old Inn in Flowerdale, Gairloch, for nearly 25 years.

It now has a microbrewery attached.

But Mr Pearson is retiring and he and his wife, Ute, want to “pass the baton”.

They have put their business up for sale, with Graham + Sibbald (G+S) at offers in the region of £950,000.

A major plus for any would-be buyer is its location on the hugely popular NC500 route.

G+S is marketing it as a “charming” and “quaint” traditional hotel, offering an “impressive harbourside location and outstanding views in a popular tourist area in picturesque Gairloch”.

17 bedrooms, restaurant, bar and function space all part of deal

The agent added: “Proud of its traditional origins, The Old Inn has kept its charm by sympathetically expanding over the years to provide 17 spacious en- suite bedrooms, a quaint lounge bar, a main restaurant and a function space.

“The property also benefits from an outdoor terrace for alfresco activities overlooking the harbour.”

G+S hailed the chance to buy the property, which comes with two flats for staff, as “a wonderful opportunity for a new operator to build upon the well-known and well-established business in this excellent location”.

The agent also highlighted pre-planning for nine individual lodges on the site.

The Old Inn owner’s ‘difficult’ decision to sell up

Outlining his plans to sell up, Mr Pearson said: “After several difficult Covid years the business performed well in 2023.

“Current advance room bookings are up 55% on last year. The business is well on its way to reaching pre-Covid levels.

“It has been a difficult decision (to sell) but with a great location and a solid business, this is a good time to pass the baton.”

Peter Seymour, director of hotel and leisure, G+S, said: “The availability of The Old Inn & Brewhouse is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known established business in a prominent position in the ever-popular Gairloch on the NC500 route.”

Potenial buyers are being asked to contact Mr Seymour at Peter.seymour@g-s.co.uk or Emily Hewitson at Emily.Hewitson@g-s.co.uk for “more information on this fantastic business opportunity”.