Loganair CEO’s message to staff revealed as he announces shock departure

In his farewell, Jonathan Hinkles told workers "by the time you read these words, I’ll have left the building,"

By Alex Banks
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles
Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Loganair, has stepped down. Image: Loganair

One of the longest-serving chief executives in Loganair’s history has announced his decision to step down.

After seven and half years at the Scottish airline, Jonathan Hinkles has left with immediate effect.

He has agreed with Loganair’s board to depart his roles as chief executive and accountable manager.

Jonathan Hinkles bids farewell to Loganair staff

In his farewell message to staff, Mr Hinkles said the team had achieved “an incredible amount” during his tenure.

Mr Hinkles said: “We’ve blazed a trail on environmental issues facing our industry, built Loganair into the UK’s largest regional airline and collected a slew of team awards along the way.

“It is a record of which I shall be eternally proud. I hope you are too.

Jonathan Hinkles left the Loganair building for the final time yesterday. Image: Big Partnership

“It will serve neither you as my trusted colleagues, me, nor Loganair for there to be a prolonged period of farewell, uncertainty and indecision in leadership.

“With that said, by the time you read these words, I’ll have left the building for the final time.”

During his time at the helm of Loganair, Mr Hinkles oversaw the transition from the Saab to the ATR aircraft and led the company through Covid.

He also battled with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), accusing it of allowing National Air Traffic Services to increase its charges last year.

Time for a change

Mr Hinkles believes it’s both time for a personal change as well as for the airline.

He said: “I’ve always thought that when the curtain falls, it’s time to get off the stage right away.

“Running an airline is probably the most full-time job imaginable, and one which requires pretty much 24/7 attention in one shape or form.

“And so after seven and a half years, it’s time for a change, just as much for me as it is for Loganair.

“Thank you and best wishes to the whole Loganair team. May you fly safely and successfully for another six decades to come.”

Scottish airline names acting chief executive

The news comes following the retirement of the firm’s longest-serving pilot, Eddie Watt.

Loganair also said goodbye to its Saab 340 fleet, which retired after more than 24 years of service.

Executive chairman Peter Simpson will take up the role of acting chief executive at the airline.

Chief operations officer Maurice Boyle will become the airline’s accountable manager for safety.

Mr Simpson said: “We were content to agree to Jonathan’s request to leave in a way that did not involve a protracted notice period.

Loganair aircraft.
Executive chairman Peter Simpson will temporarily take on the role of acting chief executive. Image: Loganair.

“The board and employees of Loganair wish to express our thanks to Jonathan for his leadership over the seven and a half years and wish him well for the future.

“The hugely experienced team within Loganair will continue to ensure that the day-to-day operations to the communities we serve, will continue unabated.”

Conversation