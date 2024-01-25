Loganair’s longest-serving pilot Captain Eddie Watt retires after 34 years

Shetlander Eddie Watt, Loganair’s longest-serving pilot, retired today after 34 years in the air.

Captain Watt, who joined the Scottish airline 27 years ago, landed his beloved Saab 340 aircraft at Glasgow Airport today for the last time.

His last flight was also the goodbye of Loganair’s Saab 340 fleet, which retired after more than 24 years of service.

Renowned among crews and customers for his commentaries from the cockpit, Captain Watt has piloted around 40,000 flights in his career.

He told the P&J he “loved” the work he has done and that he is proud to have helped “change the lives” of people in the Highlands.

Captain Watt told the P&J he sometimes thought about changing paths but decided that his role was crucial for the Highland community.

He said: “I think that may have something to do with God as I’ve tried to get out the door a few times to do different things.

“But it always felt we were helping the local community and that we were changing the lives of the people in the Highlands and Islands.

Having flown over Scotland, England, Europe, and even Africa, he explains that he has had “a great time over the years,” having met “so many great people.”

He said: “Meeting twins Lynsey and David Henderson, who were born on board a Loganair air ambulance 40 years ago, brought a wee tear down my eye.

“It was also wonderful when you took someone who had cancer treatment back to Shetland and then saw them on the street a few weeks later and they were doing just fine.”

Captain Watt had the honour of piloting the last Saab 340 flight, as the airline is replacing the famous fleet after more than 24 years.

Today’s flight, named LM340 after the iconic aircraft, flew from Kirkwall to Inverness before departing for its last swoop down into Glasgow Airport, following the path of the first-ever Loganair Saab 340 flight.

This Thursday also marked the 41st anniversary of the first Saab 340 flight worldwide.

The Saab 340s are being replaced by Loganair’s new ATR turboprops aircraft, which are larger, quieter, and more efficient.

It will allow the Scottish aircraft to carry up to 45% more customers on some routes.