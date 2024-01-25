Loganair’s longest-serving pilot Captain Eddie Watt retires after 34 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Loganair’s longest-serving pilot Captain Eddie Watt retires after 34 years

The Shetlander flew Loganair’s last Saab 340 flight today, one day before his 65th birthday, as the airline retires its historical fleet.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Captain Eddie Watt, who will be 65 tomorrow, has retired today after 34 years. DYLAN MORRISON / LOGANAIR
Captain Eddie Watt, who will be 65 tomorrow, has retired today after 34 years. DYLAN MORRISON / LOGANAIR

Shetlander Eddie Watt, Loganair’s longest-serving pilot, retired today after 34 years in the air.

Captain Watt, who joined the Scottish airline 27 years ago, landed his beloved Saab 340 aircraft at Glasgow Airport today for the last time.

His last flight was also the goodbye of Loganair’s Saab 340 fleet, which retired after more than 24 years of service.

Renowned among crews and customers for his commentaries from the cockpit, Captain Watt has piloted around 40,000 flights in his career.

He told the P&J he “loved” the work he has done and that he is proud to have helped “change the lives” of people in the Highlands.

Captain’s Watt last flight landing on Glasgow Airport today. Image: DYLAN MORRISON / LOGANAIR Date; 25/01/2024

‘I loved my job’ Loganair’s longest-serving pilot retires

Captain Watt told the P&J he sometimes thought about changing paths but decided that his role was crucial for the Highland community.

He said: “I think that may have something to do with God as I’ve tried to get out the door a few times to do different things.

“But it always felt we were helping the local community and that we were changing the lives of the people in the Highlands and Islands.

Today’s flight was also the last one for Loganair’s Saab 340 fleet. DYLAN MORRISON / LOGANAIR

Having flown over Scotland, England, Europe, and even Africa, he explains that he has had “a great time over the years,” having met “so many great people.”

He said: “Meeting twins Lynsey and David Henderson, who were born on board a Loganair air ambulance 40 years ago, brought a wee tear down my eye.

Captain Eddie Watt gave two free Loganair tickets to twins Lynsey and David Henderson 40 years after they were born on board of an air ambulance. Big Partnership

“It was also wonderful when you took someone who had cancer treatment back to Shetland and then saw them on the street a few weeks later and they were doing just fine.”

Loganair’s Saab 340 fleet retires after more than 24 years

Captain Watt had the honour of piloting the last Saab 340 flight, as the airline is replacing the famous fleet after more than 24 years.

Today’s flight, named LM340 after the iconic aircraft, flew from Kirkwall to Inverness before departing for its last swoop down into Glasgow Airport, following the path of the first-ever Loganair Saab 340 flight.

This Thursday also marked the 41st anniversary of the first Saab 340 flight worldwide.

The Saab 340s are being replaced by Loganair’s new ATR turboprops aircraft, which are larger, quieter, and more efficient.

It will allow the Scottish aircraft to carry up to 45% more customers on some routes.

More from Highlands & Islands

Rvival takes high-spending guests to remote locations to teach them how to live in the wild. Image Rvival
High-spending tourists to learn survival skills on Castaway island
Shamed TV personality Jimmy Savile.
Airbnb fears raised over Jimmy Savile house plan in Glen Coe
Louis Barabbas of the Bedlam Six has gone on to be a firefighter. on Skye.
From stage-diving to life-saving: Skye man swaps rock band for fire fighting
Dan Burton, Joanna Lumley and Sacha Dench
Death of cameraman in Highland mid-air crash to be investigated by Fatal Accident Inquiry
CR0046053, Laura Devlin, Dundee, cars parked along the pavement at Ancrum Drive for a piece about the upcoming pavement parking ban DCC are looking to introduce. Picture shows; Cars parked along Ancrum Drive on the pavement at school pick up time. Wednesday 29th November, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Highland drivers face £100 fine for pavement parking from next week
2
The Old Inn & Brewhouse in Flowerdale, Gairloch.
This 'charming' NC500 hotel can be yours for nearly £1 million
The Carbisdale Club is looking for its first 100 members
'Whatever happened is forgotten about': Lady Carbisdale dismisses recent row as she launches £10k…
Up Helly Aa: Richard Moar with his family.
Up Helly Aa: Meet this year's Guizer Jarl who will lead the first-ever female-participating…
Ross Memorial Hospital
Dingwall drink-driver blamed puddle for crash outside hospital
To go with story by Marc Deanie. The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry - Raymond Grant evidence Picture shows; Former investigator Raymond Grant. The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry . Supplied by The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry Date; 24/01/2024
Ex Post Office investigator claims wrongfully convicted Uist subpostmaster still guilty - despite court…