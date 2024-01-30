Aberdeen’s Craig International boosts turnover by more than 60%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Craig International boosts turnover by more than 60%

The firm also invested in a new headquarters last year, opening a new 10,000 square foot complex in the Granite City.

By Mathew Perry
Chairman of Craig Group, Douglas Craig. Supplied by Big Partnership
Chairman of Craig Group, Douglas Craig. Supplied by Big Partnership

Aberdeen-headquartered energy procurement firm Craig International has reported an increase in turnover of more than 60% as the company nearly doubled its profits for the year ending April 2023.

Craig Group, which includes Craig International and other subsidiaries, saw turnover grow from £116m to £188m in 2022 – 2023.

Meanwhile, operating profits rose from just over £1m to £2.7m in the same period.

The Bridge of Don-based company said almost 80% of its turnover is attributable to its overseas operations, with significant growth coming from existing and new customers in North America and the Middle East.

Craig International also invested in a new Aberdeen headquarters in 2023, opening a new 10,000 square foot complex in the Granite City.

Douglas Craig and Jill MacDonald, joint MD of Craig International at the opening of the new HQ. Aberdeen.

Craig International also opened a new office in Perth, Western Australia to capitalise on opportunities within the region’s mining, energy and infrastructure sectors.

The new Australia office was the company’s second international expansion in the year following the opening of a Singapore base focused on the fast-growing South East Asian energy market.

Craig Group chairman Douglas Craig said the results reflect the success of the company’s investment in expanding into regions with strong growth potential.

“Our approach, combining over 25 years procurement experience with innovative digital platforms, not only delivers efficiencies for our customers but has also resulted in stronger margins for the group which has enabled us to increase operating profits despite negative exchange rate movements and increases in interest rates and costs,” Mr Craig said.

Closer to home, Mr Craig said the company’s business in the North Sea, which accounts for around £40 million of revenues, has seen improved market conditions in the past year.

“We have retained our leading position, commanding about 70% of the market [in the North Sea],” Mr Craig said.

 

