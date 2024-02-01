Aberdeenshire hotel to sell 81-year-old Macallan whisky for £8,000 a nip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire hotel to sell 81-year-old Macallan whisky for £8,000 a nip

The £150,000 bottle will be stored in the 800-year-old cave bar.

By Alex Banks
The £150,000 bottle is on display in the Aberdeenshire hotel. Image: 24 Keys
The £150,000 bottle is on display in the Aberdeenshire hotel. Image: 24 Keys

An Aberdeenshire hotel has acquired a bottle of an 81-year old single malt whisky worth £150,000.

Meldrum House Country Hotel in Inverurie will display The Reach by The Macallan in its “iconic” 800-year-old cave bar.

It is the second hotel in Scotland to purchase a bottle of the whisky, with Gleneagles displaying the other.

Opening the bottle will come at a cost for guests – with the hotel saying one nip of the special dram likely to set you back more than £8,000.

Displaying history at Meldrum House

Meldrum House managing director Jordan Charles wants guest to be able to surround themselves in history at the hotel.

He said: “When we were approached about this whisky it was incredible to be given the opportunity to display and sell something so special.

“It’s not every day you can put a whisky like this for sale in your Bar so it took a lot of thought and planning.

“We had the burr elm cabinet specially built by Patersons of Oldmeldrum to fit into the stone wall.

Meldrum House Country Hotel managing director Jordan Charles believes the 81-year-old whisky adds more history for guests.

“As guests pass by the room where it is displayed, they will be able to see this stunning Macallan masterpiece.  Any guest that wants to purchase it is in for a real treat.

“This is one of the oldest expressions released by The Macallan to date. We’re extremely proud to have it displayed in our Cave Bar.

“It’s a chance for our guests to come and view this legendary and very special whisky in all its glory whilst enjoying a dram -surrounded by our very own history of 800 years at the hotel.”

Meldrum House Country Hotel said its 800-year-old cave bar is a “fitting place” to display this iconic whisky.

It currently offers more than 120 rare and independent whiskies and has also added a further four to its collection.

A 2023 Macallan 25-year-old sherry cask, a 2022 Macallan M decanter as well as both 18-year-old and 25-year-old Glenrothes are now available behind the bar for guests.

What’s so special about The Reach by The Macallan?

The Macallan spirit has been maturing since the Second World War – being laid to rest in 1940.

The distillery was then forced to close its doors due to the conflict – the first tine since founding in 1824.

The Reach has been highly limited with just 288 bottles available worldwide.

It comes in a decanter cradled by a bronze sculpture of three hands – each representing characters in the company’s history.

The Reach, which comes cradled in a three-hand sculpture. Image: 24 Keys

One symbolises the distillery workers of 1940 when the country was at war.

Another of one-time chairman Allan Shiach, whose grandfather was in charge when the spirit was consigned to its cask.

The third represents today’s master whisky maker Kirsteen Campbell, who selected the special cask used to create the dram.

The bottle will be stored in the whisky club at Meldrum House, sitting on a plinth behind glass to protect it.

