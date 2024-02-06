Highland fruit farm ‘overwhelmed’ by support after flooding

A Highland fruit farm has been overwhelmed with support which has allowed it to reopen today following flooding.

Black Isle Berries in Tore came to a halt yesterday after seeing heavy rainfall flood its farm shop.

More than 27 hours of persistent and heavy rainfall was forecast to fall across the Highlands from Sunday evening.

However, support from customers, workers and even local firefighters has allowed the business to reopen its doors today.

Black Isle Berries has been at Ryefield Farm for over 25 years, growing a range of seasonal fruit and vegetables.

Black Isle Berries flooding ‘could have been a lot worse’

Daisy believes without the “overwhelming” support damages to the business and its stock could have been more severe.

She said: “We were having a busy day and then the flooding kicked in – it was really challenging.

“We are also in the middle of having our floor raised to deal with flooding – this isn’t the first time we’ve had the problem.

“The water just kept rising and it was going nowhere – the people working on the floor had to stop which is typical.

“Customers helped us shift boxes and those fitting the new flooring came with pumps and generators to help out.

“We’re so thankful for those who stepped in – even the local firefighters came with a big pump.

“Without the support we wouldn’t have been able to open today, things could have been a lot worse.”

The reopened shop also sells local beef, pork, venison, sausages, bacon and charcuterie.

Floody hell

The location of Black Isle Berries means it has had to deal with regular flooding issues, according to Daisy

She said: “The last two years it’s become worse and worse – we’ve just kept powering through as businesses must.

“It’s probably led to us losing a little bit of stock but a lot of freezers and fridges are already raised.

“I guess you could say we’re semi-prepared with keeping as much as we can up on pallets.

“Going forward it’s about keeping up the infrastructure in Tore and helping with the other farm near us. If they have issues then so do we.”