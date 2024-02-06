Jobs lost as Turriff building firm enters liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs lost as Turriff building firm enters liquidation

The firm describes itself as a "family-owned business" specialising in timber frame kits.

By Kelly Wilson
A home being built by Neil Murray Housebuilders in May 2023. Image: Facebook
A home being built by Neil Murray Housebuilders in May 2023. Image: Facebook

A Turriff housebuilding firm has entered liquidation and made 20 people redundant.

Neil Murray Housebuilders failed to recover from Covid, rising material costs and supply issues, which had a impact on the firm, according to liquidators.

Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie (Business Recovery and Insolvency) will wrap up the affairs of the Forglen based business.

The firm, which begun 21 years ago, describes itself as company “well known in the area for their reliability and quality workmanship, and the professional service they provide”.

Rising cost of materials led to problems for Neil Murray Housebuilders

Neil Murray Housebuilders failed to recover from Covid and was met with “many challenges in recent years”, according to Ms Campbell.

The firm, which has completed homes in developments in Turriff, Meikle Wartle, Ellon and Portsoy, stopped trading in September last year.

Ms Campbell said: “The construction industry has been met with many challenges in recent years, not least the impact of Covid and lockdowns which led to delays, rising costs of materials and supply issues.

Shona Campbell, Henderson Loggie. Image: Henderson Loggie

“The business suffered cash flow pressures which became unsustainable and had effectively stopped trading prior to my appointment as liquidator in September last year.

“Since then, we have been working to realise assets and provide guidance and support to ensure former employees receive their full employment entitlements.”

Employed a range of tradesmen

The company, which employed joiners, bricklayers, stone masons, slaters, roof tilers and painters, specialised in timber frame kits, but also did traditional builds and extensions.

It was also steel fabricators and erectors building commercial sized sheds.

The business suffered a blow in April 2022 when machinery, tools and flooring worth more than £10,000 was stolen from one of its building sites near Mill of Pitcaple.

A slab lifter, power light and forty packs of laminate flooring were among the items taken.

The news of the Neil Murray Housebuilders liquidation comes just weeks after Stewart Milne Group collapsed leading to the loss of 217 jobs.

Insolvency experts from Teneo Financial Advisory have been appointed joint administrators for SMG and six of its subsidiaries.

