Eva Thomson wants Aberdeen Women to turn performances into points against Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Eva Thomson wants Aberdeen Women to turn performances into points against Montrose

The Dons are without a win in the SWPL in their last five games.

By Sophie Goodwin
Eva Thomson in action for Aberdeen Women in the SWPL.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson knows her side must look to get back to winning ways in the SWPL when they host Montrose.

The Dons, who sit seventh in the top-flight, face 10th-placed Montrose at Balmoral Stadium on Wednesday night.

They host the Gable Endies off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Spartans in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup – and will be looking to win their first SWPL game since a 2-1 victory against the Edinburgh side on November 19.

Despite being without a win in five league games, Thomson believes there have been positives in performances, but, admits, this must now be translated into points.

Aberdeen beat Montrose 2-1 when the two sides met earlier this season at Links Park, with Wednesday’s visitors playing top-flight football for the first time this term.

Thomson said: “We know Montrose are a good side. They have managed to get some good results this season.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy game, but it is a team we have beat before and we know we can get points off them if we play to the best of our ability.

Eva Thomson in action for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL fixture against Rangers.
Eva Thomson in action for Aberdeen Women against Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“It is a team that we know we need to be beating.

“It has been frustrating recently because there have been spells in games where we have played really well, but it just seems to be the final product.

“We know we can play good football. We’re building out from the back and playing it through midfield, but we’re just not being clinical enough when it comes to the final third.

“It’s something we can improve on and, hopefully, we can score a few goals on Wednesday night.”

Thomson enjoying game time with Aberdeen Women

The Dons have four more games to play before the SWPL split, but the top and bottom halves have already been decided – with the Reds unable to catch sixth-placed Partick Thistle, who sit 14 points ahead.

Thomson said: “Our aim is to finish at the top (of the bottom half) of the split and that’s where we are just now.

“We want to stick in that seventh spot. We will be playing the teams who we have taken points off of already this season, so we just have to try do that again and stay positive.”

The 19-year-old midfielder, who has already started the same number of games this season (15) she managed across the entirety of last term, is happy to have featured as often as she has.

Thomson added: “For me, personally, it has been good because last season I found it hard to get minutes – I was on the bench a lot.

“I’m playing in a similar position, but the girls playing around me have helped me progress a lot and I feel like we’ve got a really good group this season. I think we’re working well together.

Aberdeen Women celebrate with Eva Thomson after she scored against Glasgow City.
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Eva Thomson after she scored against Glasgow City. Image: Shutterstock.

“There is a lot of competition in the team, but I’ve worked hard in training and away from training.

“I’m trying to do my best to keep my position because it’s not easy when you have got a group like this with a lot of talent.

“I’m really enjoying it, but it would be a bit better if we can start picking up some more results and I’d like to score a few more goals as well.”

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster criticises referee's display in 2-1 loss to Spartans in…
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie in action in a SWPL match against Rangers.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Jeni Currie on why she wanted to join the Dons and…
Aberdeen Women's new winger Adele Lindbaek.
Clint Lancaster hails Aberdeen Women's new Norwegian winger Adele Lindbaek after 'impressive' debut
Aberdeen Women defender Lois Edwards in action against Rangers in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Lois Edwards enjoying first impressions of Scottish football with Aberdeen Women after move from…
Aberdeen FC Women midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Rangers captain Nicola Docherty in the SWPL encounter at Balmoral Stadium.
Clint Lancaster proud of Aberdeen Women's display in narrow 2-1 loss to SWPL leaders…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women ready for crunch clash with leaders Rossvale
Partick Thistle's Brian Graham. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Brian Graham deserves credit for Partick Thistle progress
Aberdeen Women celebrate Bayley Hutchison's goal against Rangers at Broadwood in August. Supplied by SWPL.
Norwegian winger joins Aberdeen Women as boss Clint Lancaster urges Dons to embrace opportunity…
Christy Grimshaw celebrates scoring for AC Milan. Image: Shutterstock.
Stonehaven's Christy Grimshaw on how she fell in love with life in Italy at…
Scotland and Real Madrid midfielder Caroline Weir made Rachel Corsie's world's best starting XI.
Rachel Corsie: My Fifa Best awards-inspired women's world XI

Conversation