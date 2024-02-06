Eva Thomson wants Aberdeen Women to turn performances into points against Montrose

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson knows her side must look to get back to winning ways in the SWPL when they host Montrose.

The Dons, who sit seventh in the top-flight, face 10th-placed Montrose at Balmoral Stadium on Wednesday night.

They host the Gable Endies off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Spartans in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup – and will be looking to win their first SWPL game since a 2-1 victory against the Edinburgh side on November 19.

Despite being without a win in five league games, Thomson believes there have been positives in performances, but, admits, this must now be translated into points.

Aberdeen beat Montrose 2-1 when the two sides met earlier this season at Links Park, with Wednesday’s visitors playing top-flight football for the first time this term.

Thomson said: “We know Montrose are a good side. They have managed to get some good results this season.

“We know it’s not going to be an easy game, but it is a team we have beat before and we know we can get points off them if we play to the best of our ability.

“It is a team that we know we need to be beating.

“It has been frustrating recently because there have been spells in games where we have played really well, but it just seems to be the final product.

“We know we can play good football. We’re building out from the back and playing it through midfield, but we’re just not being clinical enough when it comes to the final third.

“It’s something we can improve on and, hopefully, we can score a few goals on Wednesday night.”

Thomson enjoying game time with Aberdeen Women

The Dons have four more games to play before the SWPL split, but the top and bottom halves have already been decided – with the Reds unable to catch sixth-placed Partick Thistle, who sit 14 points ahead.

Thomson said: “Our aim is to finish at the top (of the bottom half) of the split and that’s where we are just now.

“We want to stick in that seventh spot. We will be playing the teams who we have taken points off of already this season, so we just have to try do that again and stay positive.”

The 19-year-old midfielder, who has already started the same number of games this season (15) she managed across the entirety of last term, is happy to have featured as often as she has.

Thomson added: “For me, personally, it has been good because last season I found it hard to get minutes – I was on the bench a lot.

“I’m playing in a similar position, but the girls playing around me have helped me progress a lot and I feel like we’ve got a really good group this season. I think we’re working well together.

“There is a lot of competition in the team, but I’ve worked hard in training and away from training.

“I’m trying to do my best to keep my position because it’s not easy when you have got a group like this with a lot of talent.

“I’m really enjoying it, but it would be a bit better if we can start picking up some more results and I’d like to score a few more goals as well.”