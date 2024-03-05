Chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast

The first cHeRries Business Breakfast will be taking place soon – don’t miss out.

Charlotte Cairney
Duncan Sinclair, chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village Ltd (ASV)
Duncan Sinclair, chief executive at Aberdeen Sports Village Ltd (ASV), will speak at the cHeRries Business Breakfast.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast, in association with law firm Brodies and supported by Lang & Co and Aberdeen Sports Village, will create further opportunities for industry professionals to network and share expertise.

The event will be driven by a panel of business experts, with an aim to inspire and bring together some of the top business minds across Scotland.

Led by Fiona Herrell, partner in Brodies’ employment and immigration team, the panel will feature industry professionals who will work with those in the room to propose possible solutions to one of the biggest issues facing the Scottish workforce.

Focusing on “Resilience? Reward? Remote Working? What will be the key to employee retention in 2024?”, the speakers will present their unique experiences, expertise and insights.

Duncan Sinclair to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast

Alongside previously announced event speakers Louise Lang of Lang&Co and Will Rollinson from Brodies, one of the most eagerly awaited keynote speakers is Duncan Sinclair, chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV).

Duncan began his career in rural Mid Argyll, with his first career step in Lochgilphead’s sports centre directing him towards his current chosen profession. His career path spans more than 37 years, taking him the length and breadth of Scotland. Duncan maintains a keen interest in sport and being physically active.

He graduated with distinction from Edinburgh Napier University, with a BA in business and enterprise, and he is a chartered fellow with the Chartered Institute of Sport and Physical Activity.

Duncan shared his thoughts about the upcoming event, saying: “I’m really looking forward to this event and talking about a subject that is so important to every employer and employee. It will be great to share thoughts and opinions with all those who attend this important event.”

Tickets to the first cHeRries Business Breakfast cost £20 + Vat and are available to buy online.

There will also be a second cHeRries Business Breakfast to follow later this year, in September, with details to be announced.

