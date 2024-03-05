Chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast

The cHeRries Business Breakfast, in association with law firm Brodies and supported by Lang & Co and Aberdeen Sports Village, will create further opportunities for industry professionals to network and share expertise.

The event will be driven by a panel of business experts, with an aim to inspire and bring together some of the top business minds across Scotland.

Led by Fiona Herrell, partner in Brodies’ employment and immigration team, the panel will feature industry professionals who will work with those in the room to propose possible solutions to one of the biggest issues facing the Scottish workforce.

Focusing on “Resilience? Reward? Remote Working? What will be the key to employee retention in 2024?”, the speakers will present their unique experiences, expertise and insights.

Duncan Sinclair to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast

Alongside previously announced event speakers Louise Lang of Lang&Co and Will Rollinson from Brodies, one of the most eagerly awaited keynote speakers is Duncan Sinclair, chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV).

Duncan began his career in rural Mid Argyll, with his first career step in Lochgilphead’s sports centre directing him towards his current chosen profession. His career path spans more than 37 years, taking him the length and breadth of Scotland. Duncan maintains a keen interest in sport and being physically active.

He graduated with distinction from Edinburgh Napier University, with a BA in business and enterprise, and he is a chartered fellow with the Chartered Institute of Sport and Physical Activity.

Duncan shared his thoughts about the upcoming event, saying: “I’m really looking forward to this event and talking about a subject that is so important to every employer and employee. It will be great to share thoughts and opinions with all those who attend this important event.”

Tickets to the first cHeRries Business Breakfast cost £20 + Vat and are available to buy online.

There will also be a second cHeRries Business Breakfast to follow later this year, in September, with details to be announced.