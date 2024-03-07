Aberdeen Gang Show at Arts Centre is ‘the best week of the year’ for scouts

When Aberdeen Gang Show takes the stage next week, scout Bethan Frost says she’ll be wishing the hours away at school, longing to get back on stage each night.

The first year pupil at Dyce Academy says: “Gang Show week is the best. You’re so tired but it’s so much fun.

“You can’t wait to finish school to get to the show. It’s definitely the best week of the year.”

Bethan joined the cast last year for Back On Board, and couldn’t wait to get started on this year’s show.

Aberdeen Gang Show celebrates 64th year

“Gang Show rehearsals are the best bit of the week for me. I finish school on a Friday and then I have Scouts and Gang Show rehearsal on Sunday afternoons. It’s great.”

When Aberdeen Gang Show 2024 takes the stage of Aberdeen Arts Centre, it will be their 64th year in the city, having started at the Tivoli Theatre in 1960.

Bethan said it’s a new show every year, and the cast never know what’s going to be in it until they start rehearsals.

Seeing it all come together on stage is always the highlight for the cast.

She said: “It’s so exciting to get on stage and see what it’s like. Because it’s a new show written for us every year, it’s great seeing it all come together on stage.”

This year’s show, Read All About It!, sees a cast of Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and Leaders hit the bookshelves and showcase their talents in a range of fun sketches and music and dance numbers, all exploring the world of reading.

From newspapers to magazines, schoolbooks to recipe books, we also go 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Around the World in 20 Songs, before reaching London at the time of Dickens and Sweeney Todd.

Growing confidence with the Gang Show

It’s not just theatre skills they learn from being part of the gang, said Bethan.

“You get confidence too. Last year I was quite nervous but this year I’m so confident.

“We just remember the audience is there because they want to see us and they get so involved in the show, it really helps.

“Gang Show is unique. People go to pantos and musicals and it’s all one show and one storyline the whole way through.

“Gang Show has so many different themes, lots of different music as well as sketches which are really funny.”

She added: “I’m enjoying this year’s show. Last year was really good and I was so excited about getting started this year. I think it’s probably going to be even better than last year.”

First Aberdeen Gang Show for Air Scout

Fellow cast member Lachlan, an S5 pupil at Mackie Academy, is taking part in his first Gang Show.

Lachlan Lindsay, from Stonehaven, is an explorer in the Air Scouts.

At 17 years old, he said he has found talents he didn’t know he had.

He added: “Being in the Gang Show is an immensely enjoyable experience. I’ve discovered talents I didn’t know I had and I’ve made a lot of new friends here.

“I’ve never really performed before. I’ve thought about doing something like this but never really found an opportunity, and having this chance now and discovering I’m actually not bad at this, it’s wonderful.”

Lachlan went along to rehearsals with friends from explorers – and is loving the experience.

“I’ve never even seen the show before. I heard about it from my explorer friends who had been in it and I thought I might give it a try.

“I’ve learned so much. I’ve learned a lot about music, about staging, singing, acting, dancing. I’ve learned about theatrics and drama. It has unlocked a lot of potential I didn’t know I had.”

Singalong fun for all ages

Lachlan thinks the audience will love the show, which promises singalong fun for all ages.

“I think the audience will be greatly entertained by the music and sketches we’re doing. It is a very unique and enjoyable experience,” he said.

Bethan agrees: “I think there’s something in the show for all ages. The cast are all excited to get on stage.

“The scouts have a group chat and we’re all in touch away from rehearsals and getting excited about the show.

“We’re so excited for show week. Come and see how much fun Aberdeen Gang Show is.”

Aberdeen Gang Show performs Read all about it at Aberdeen Arts Centre next Tuesday, March 12 to Saturday, March 16 at 7pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.aberdeenartscentre.com

Audiences should bring a book. Books Abroad are collecting children’s books and textbooks for schools overseas at every performance.