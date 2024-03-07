Aberdeen Gang Show at Arts Centre is ‘the best week of the year’ for scouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Aberdeen Gang Show at Arts Centre is ‘the best week of the year’ for scouts

Young cast tell of their excitement as Aberdeen Gang Show 2024 returns to city's Arts Centre with Read All About It! from Tuesday, March 12 to Saturday, March 16.

By Sonja Rasmussen
Aberdeen Gang Show returns to Aberdeen Arts Centre from Tuesday March 12 to Saturday March 16.
When Aberdeen Gang Show takes the stage next week, scout Bethan Frost says she’ll be wishing the hours away at school, longing to get back on stage each night.

The first year pupil at Dyce Academy says: “Gang Show week is the best. You’re so tired but it’s so much fun.

“You can’t wait to finish school to get to the show. It’s definitely the best week of the year.”

Bethan joined the cast last year for Back On Board, and couldn’t wait to get started on this year’s show.

Aberdeen Gang Show celebrates 64th year

“Gang Show rehearsals are the best bit of the week for me. I finish school on a Friday and then I have Scouts and Gang Show rehearsal on Sunday afternoons. It’s great.”

When Aberdeen Gang Show 2024 takes the stage of Aberdeen Arts Centre, it will be their 64th year in the city, having started at the Tivoli Theatre in 1960.

Bethan said it’s a new show every year, and the cast never know what’s going to be in it until they start rehearsals.

Bethan Frost and Lachlan Lindsay are in Aberdeen Gang Show 2024.

Seeing it all come together on stage is always the highlight for the cast.

She said: “It’s so exciting to get on stage and see what it’s like. Because it’s a new show written for us every year, it’s great seeing it all come together on stage.”

This year’s show, Read All About It!, sees a cast of Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and Leaders hit the bookshelves and showcase their talents in a range of fun sketches and music and dance numbers, all exploring the world of reading.

From newspapers to magazines, schoolbooks to recipe books, we also go 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Around the World in 20 Songs, before reaching London at the time of Dickens and Sweeney Todd.

The cast of Gang Show are all members of the Scout Movement.

Growing confidence with the Gang Show

It’s not just theatre skills they learn from being part of the gang, said Bethan.

“You get confidence too. Last year I was quite nervous but this year I’m so confident.

“We just remember the audience is there because they want to see us and they get so involved in the show, it really helps.

“Gang Show is unique. People go to pantos and musicals and it’s all one show and one storyline the whole way through.

“Gang Show has so many different themes, lots of different music as well as sketches which are really funny.”

She added: “I’m enjoying this year’s show. Last year was really good and I was so excited about getting started this year. I think it’s probably going to be even better than last year.”

First Aberdeen Gang Show for Air Scout

Fellow cast member Lachlan, an S5 pupil at Mackie Academy, is taking part in his first Gang Show.

Lachlan Lindsay, from Stonehaven, is an explorer in the Air Scouts.

At 17 years old, he said he has found talents he didn’t know he had.

He added: “Being in the Gang Show is an immensely enjoyable experience. I’ve discovered talents I didn’t know I had and I’ve made a lot of new friends here.

“I’ve never really performed before. I’ve thought about doing something like this but never really found an opportunity, and having this chance now and discovering I’m actually not bad at this, it’s wonderful.”

The red ‘neckie’ is worn by Gang Show casts worldwide.

Lachlan went along to rehearsals with friends from explorers – and is loving the experience.

“I’ve never even seen the show before. I heard about it from my explorer friends who had been in it and I thought I might give it a try.

“I’ve learned so much. I’ve learned a lot about music, about staging, singing, acting, dancing. I’ve learned about theatrics and drama. It has unlocked a lot of potential I didn’t know I had.”

The cast of Aberdeen Gang Show 2024, Read All About It!

Singalong fun for all ages

Lachlan thinks the audience will love the show, which promises singalong fun for all ages.

“I think the audience will be greatly entertained by the music and sketches we’re doing. It is a very unique and enjoyable experience,” he said.

Bethan agrees: “I think there’s something in the show for all ages. The cast are all excited to get on stage.

“The scouts have a group chat and we’re all in touch away from rehearsals and getting excited about the show.

“We’re so excited for show week. Come and see how much fun Aberdeen Gang Show is.”

The scouts have as much fun offstage as when they’re performing.

Aberdeen Gang Show performs Read all about it at Aberdeen Arts Centre next Tuesday, March 12 to Saturday, March 16 at 7pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.aberdeenartscentre.com

Audiences should bring a book. Books Abroad are collecting children’s books and textbooks for schools overseas at every performance.

 

