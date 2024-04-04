Dounreay workers vote to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Dounreay workers vote to strike

Staff at the nuclear power station have overwhelmingly backed industrial action in row over pay.

By Keith Findlay
Dounreay.
Dounreay nuclear complex. Image: Dounreay

Workers at the Dounreay nuclear power complex in Caithness have voted to strike after long-running pay talks stalled.

The GMB union said members at the plant had overwhelmingly backed industrial action including strikes, working to rule and an overtime ban.

It comes after a pay offer was rejected.

GMB said its vote delivered a “crushing majority” on a turnout of 85%.

Other unions, Unite and Prospect, are also balloting members.

Pay offer to Dounreay workers ‘unacceptable’

More than a year of talks with management have failed to deliver an agreement.

GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said workers had waited too long.

He added a 4.5% offer backdated to April 2023 was “unacceptable” as it covered 12 months during which UK inflation was running above 11% in the cost-of-living crisis.

Dounreay
The nuclear site is being decommissioned. Image: Dounreay

Mr Greenaway continued: “Given the economic situation, our members have not been offered a pay rise at all but a real terms pay cut.

“Managers insist they are bound by civil service rules but can, apparently, pick and choose which rules to follow. They seem far more relaxed when it comes to their own pay, for example.”

Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) is responsible for decommissioning Dounreay and 11 other sites across the UK.

The Caithness complex is due to be cleaned up by 2033.

“For more than a year our members have heard plenty of warm words and excuses, but excuses do not pay their bills.”

GMB Scotland members work in a wide-range of roles at the plant.

Lesley-Anne MacAskill, the GMB’s organiser in the Highlands, said they needed a “fair” offer and not more negotiations.

She added: “For more than a year our members have heard plenty of warm words and excuses, but excuses do not pay their bills.

“They need a fair pay offer and the overwhelming support for industrial action revealed in this ballot clearly shows they will do whatever is necessary to secure one.”

NRS has been approached for comment.

More from Business

Production lines at the site stopped work on new trains last month due to a lack of orders (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Government urged to guarantee orders to secure future of train-making in Derby
Packaging giant DS Smith is faced with two potential takeover offers (DS Smith/PA)
Potential DS Smith bidder would keep London HQ and list shares in the City
Thousands of shoplifters are walking free after being detained by undercover guards in Co-op stores (Alamy/PA)
Thousands of shoplifters still walking free after being detained, Co-op warns
Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (PA)
Teaching union to wait for Government’s pay offer before launching strike ballot
Strike signage during earlier industrial action (PA)
Planned strikes by London Underground drivers called off
The Competition and Markets Authority expressed concern about the potential deal (Alamy/PA)
Competition watchdog says HRT drug deal could raise prices
EnteroBiotix chief executive James McIlroy, left, and Scottish National Investment Bank innovation director Simon Comer.
Aberdeen 'poo bank entrepreneur' nets £27m for life sciences firm
The change is the company’s latest attempt to get more verified accounts on the platform (PA)
X verified badges begin appearing on ‘influential’ accounts
Car seller Motorpoint has said customer demand had increased (Jacob King/PA)
Motorpoint reports improved margins as consumer demand picks up
Train drivers will stage a fresh strike on Friday in their pay dispute (Danny Lawson/PA)
Drivers’ strike will see no train services in parts of country

Conversation