Dounreay workers vote to strike

Workers at the Dounreay nuclear power complex in Caithness have voted to strike after long-running pay talks stalled.

The GMB union said members at the plant had overwhelmingly backed industrial action including strikes, working to rule and an overtime ban.

It comes after a pay offer was rejected.

GMB said its vote delivered a “crushing majority” on a turnout of 85%.

Other unions, Unite and Prospect, are also balloting members.

More than a year of talks with management have failed to deliver an agreement.

GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said workers had waited too long.

He added a 4.5% offer backdated to April 2023 was “unacceptable” as it covered 12 months during which UK inflation was running above 11% in the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Greenaway continued: “Given the economic situation, our members have not been offered a pay rise at all but a real terms pay cut.

“Managers insist they are bound by civil service rules but can, apparently, pick and choose which rules to follow. They seem far more relaxed when it comes to their own pay, for example.”

Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) is responsible for decommissioning Dounreay and 11 other sites across the UK.

The Caithness complex is due to be cleaned up by 2033.

GMB Scotland members work in a wide-range of roles at the plant.

Lesley-Anne MacAskill, the GMB’s organiser in the Highlands, said they needed a “fair” offer and not more negotiations.

She added: “For more than a year our members have heard plenty of warm words and excuses, but excuses do not pay their bills.

“They need a fair pay offer and the overwhelming support for industrial action revealed in this ballot clearly shows they will do whatever is necessary to secure one.”

NRS has been approached for comment.