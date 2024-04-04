They’re back! Selfie-friendly ‘Aberdeen’ letters return to Union Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
They’re back! Selfie-friendly ‘Aberdeen’ letters return to Union Terrace Gardens

The Hollywood-style giant sign is illuminating the city-centre park once again after being kept in storage for months.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen sign in UTG.
The 'Aberdeen' sign had been packed away to make room for the Spectra light festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The famous ‘Aberdeen’ sign has returned to Union Terrace Gardens after months kept in storage.

The letters were first introduced to the city in May and have been the backdrop for many a picture taken by cruise ship passengers, tourists and locals alike.

The letters – which stand at 6.5ft tall – were the brainchild of Aberdeen Inspired, the city’s business improvement district, to help draw people to the city centre.

The popular installation has been missing for several months after being packed away to make room for the Spectra festival in February.

But they have made a comeback to UTG this week.

The Aberdeen letters sign in Union Terrace Gardens
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Inspired chief, Adrian Watson, said: “The Aberdeen letters are now synonymous with the Granite City, wherever they go, be it the Castlegate or the Port of Aberdeen’s new South Harbour where they welcomed the Princess Royal on the official opening day.

“But it is at Union Terrace Gardens where the letters seemed to really capture the public imagination and launch a thousand selfies – especially with that magnificent backdrop of His Majesty’s Theatre and the William Wallace statue.

“I know people will share my delight at seeing them back in that special and unique spot, ready to welcome thousands of people to the gardens and our vibrant city centre.”

The Aberdeen letters sign in Union Terrace Gardens
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Letters taken out of storage

The letters were removed in January and taken into storage as the Spectra light festival took over the park earlier this year.

Aberdeen Inspired said the selfie-friendly sign would be dismantled from its prime spot in the park to make way for the event which started on February 8.

At the time, they said: “The iconic big Aberdeen big letters are taking a wee break.

“The Aberdeen letters will return once the clear-up operation for Spectra is over.”

Giant and ‘bold’ selfie-friendly Aberdeen letters to illuminate Castlegate

Conversation