They’re back! Selfie-friendly ‘Aberdeen’ letters return to Union Terrace Gardens

The famous ‘Aberdeen’ sign has returned to Union Terrace Gardens after months kept in storage.

The letters were first introduced to the city in May and have been the backdrop for many a picture taken by cruise ship passengers, tourists and locals alike.

The letters – which stand at 6.5ft tall – were the brainchild of Aberdeen Inspired, the city’s business improvement district, to help draw people to the city centre.

The popular installation has been missing for several months after being packed away to make room for the Spectra festival in February.

But they have made a comeback to UTG this week.

Aberdeen Inspired chief, Adrian Watson, said: “The Aberdeen letters are now synonymous with the Granite City, wherever they go, be it the Castlegate or the Port of Aberdeen’s new South Harbour where they welcomed the Princess Royal on the official opening day.

“But it is at Union Terrace Gardens where the letters seemed to really capture the public imagination and launch a thousand selfies – especially with that magnificent backdrop of His Majesty’s Theatre and the William Wallace statue.

“I know people will share my delight at seeing them back in that special and unique spot, ready to welcome thousands of people to the gardens and our vibrant city centre.”

Letters taken out of storage

The letters were removed in January and taken into storage as the Spectra light festival took over the park earlier this year.

Aberdeen Inspired said the selfie-friendly sign would be dismantled from its prime spot in the park to make way for the event which started on February 8.

At the time, they said: “The iconic big Aberdeen big letters are taking a wee break.

“The Aberdeen letters will return once the clear-up operation for Spectra is over.”