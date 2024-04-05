There’s no place like Shetland for growing law firm’s new hire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

There’s no place like Shetland for growing law firm’s new hire

Anderson Strathern is building its presence in the Highlands and Islands.

By Keith Findlay
l-r Anderson Strathern's Jennifer Sim, Sheila Tulloch, and Ellen Eunson
l-r Anderson Strathern's Jennifer Sim, Sheila Tulloch, and Ellen Eunson. Image: Clark Communications

Shetlander Jennifer Sim is enjoying life back in the “thriving” isles in a new job after joining law firm Anderson Strathern.

She told The Press and Journal (P&J) her latest role allowed her to combine career aspirations with the chance to raise her young family in the place where she grew up.

It was the first Covid-19 lockdown that prompted her to relocate from Edinburgh.

Just a few months earlier she had started working for Brodies as a senior solicitor.

Shetland is a very dynamic place to be – businesses are thriving, and large-scale projects are generating excitement on a national level.”

She was with Brodies until last month, when Anderson Strathern took her on as an associate.

“I live in Tingwall with my husband and little boy, the lawyer said, adding: “We have built a house here, which is something I wouldn’t have been able to do in Edinburgh.

“From a business perspective, Shetland is a very dynamic place to be – businesses are thriving, and large-scale projects are generating excitement on a national level.

“It’s good to know that my work may have a positive impact on the local economy.”

From Lerwick to Munich and back

Ms Sim left Anderson High School in Lerwick in 2012 armed with five “A” grade highers.

She went on to study law at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich.

After a spell working as an interpreter for a commercial law firm in the Bavarian capital she moved back to Scotland.

Maclay Murray & Spens hired her as a trainee solicitor before it was gobbled up by Dentons. She was with the enlarged group until Brodies beckoned in September 2019.

Lerwick from the air.
Lewick from the air. Ms Sim came back to Shetland at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: John Coutts

Now based in Anderson Strathern’s Lerwick office, the corporate and commercial law expert acts for small and medium-sized enterprises, venture capital and private equity funds, investors, and family-run firms in a variety of sectors.

She regularly advises on mergers and acquisitions, business reorganisations, investments and corporate governance.

Law firm’s north mission

Anderson Strathern is on a mission to grow business across the Highlands and Islands.

It has also appointed a new legal director in Orkney as part of plans to increase its market share in the region.

Agricultural law specialist Ellen Eunson joined the firm from Shepherd and Wedderburn. She previously worked for Stronachs, Brodies and Blackadders.

In her last job Ms Eunson split her time between Aberdeen and her home in Kirkwall.

Orkney ambitions

She now aims to help Anderson Strathern establish a bigger presence in Orkney.

“I was drawn to the role as it gives me the opportunity to work with a large firm, while maintaining my specialisation in rural work,” Ms Eunson said.

She added: “It also gives me the chance to be a full-time part of the professional and business community here in Orkney.”

Port at Kirkwall
Kirkwall. Image: Shutterstock

Anderson Strathern has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Lothian and Shetland.

The new additions strengthen the firm’s rural, corporate and commercial teams.

They also deliver extra experience in the agricultural and renewable sectors, as well as family-run businesses

Anderson Strathern’s Northern Isles team is led by Orkney-based partner Sheila Tulloch. She joined the firm from Orkney Islands Council last September.

Island connections

Ms Tulloch said: “I’m from the islands and have a strong network of connections here.

“Ellen and Jennifer’s experience bolsters our offering for a wide range of clients keen to do business face-to-face.”

We choose our appointments strategically, matching up the expertise we have across our teams with areas where we see strong potential demand.”

Anderson Strathern chairman Fraser Geddes told the P&J the firm was pursuing expansion.

But he added: “We choose our appointments strategically, matching up the expertise we have across our teams with areas where we see strong potential demand.

“Orkney and Shetland offer exciting opportunities for wide ranging legal services.”

More from Business

Shares fell in London on Friday (John Walton/PA)
European shares fall after US pullback
The group has appointed a new seven-strong team. Image: Macdonald Aviemore Resort
New leadership team going for growth at Aviemore resort
old pubs in Elgin that are now closed
Gone but not forgotten: Five Elgin pubs that you miss
David and Roberta Shayer in their new High Street restaurant, Aye Eat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aye Eat: Sneak peek behind the scenes at the newest restaurant coming to Inverness…
Santander is increasing the maximum term it offers on interest-only mortgages to 40 years and updating affordability calculations to reflect changes in the new tax year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Santander to offer 40-year interest-only mortgages
Tesco is expected to reveal adjusted operating profits of £2.9 billion when it updates shareholders next week (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco set for profit rise as sales continue to grow at supermarket giant
Thames Water serves millions of customers (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Water holding company defaults on debts
Apple is laying off more than 600 workers in California (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Apple lays off more than 600 workers in first major round of post-pandemic cuts
PCS members at the Office for National Statistics have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over workplace attendance (Philip Toscano/PA)
ONS employees vote to strike in working-from-home dispute
Dozens of branches of the Body Shop in the UK have closed in recent weeks (Lucy North/PA)
Body Shop administrators eye deal that would allow firm to continue trading

Conversation