There’s no place like Shetland for growing law firm’s new hire

Shetlander Jennifer Sim is enjoying life back in the “thriving” isles in a new job after joining law firm Anderson Strathern.

She told The Press and Journal (P&J) her latest role allowed her to combine career aspirations with the chance to raise her young family in the place where she grew up.

It was the first Covid-19 lockdown that prompted her to relocate from Edinburgh.

Just a few months earlier she had started working for Brodies as a senior solicitor.

She was with Brodies until last month, when Anderson Strathern took her on as an associate.

“I live in Tingwall with my husband and little boy, the lawyer said, adding: “We have built a house here, which is something I wouldn’t have been able to do in Edinburgh.

“From a business perspective, Shetland is a very dynamic place to be – businesses are thriving, and large-scale projects are generating excitement on a national level.

“It’s good to know that my work may have a positive impact on the local economy.”

From Lerwick to Munich and back

Ms Sim left Anderson High School in Lerwick in 2012 armed with five “A” grade highers.

She went on to study law at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich.

After a spell working as an interpreter for a commercial law firm in the Bavarian capital she moved back to Scotland.

Maclay Murray & Spens hired her as a trainee solicitor before it was gobbled up by Dentons. She was with the enlarged group until Brodies beckoned in September 2019.

Now based in Anderson Strathern’s Lerwick office, the corporate and commercial law expert acts for small and medium-sized enterprises, venture capital and private equity funds, investors, and family-run firms in a variety of sectors.

She regularly advises on mergers and acquisitions, business reorganisations, investments and corporate governance.

Law firm’s north mission

Anderson Strathern is on a mission to grow business across the Highlands and Islands.

It has also appointed a new legal director in Orkney as part of plans to increase its market share in the region.

Agricultural law specialist Ellen Eunson joined the firm from Shepherd and Wedderburn. She previously worked for Stronachs, Brodies and Blackadders.

In her last job Ms Eunson split her time between Aberdeen and her home in Kirkwall.

Orkney ambitions

She now aims to help Anderson Strathern establish a bigger presence in Orkney.

“I was drawn to the role as it gives me the opportunity to work with a large firm, while maintaining my specialisation in rural work,” Ms Eunson said.

She added: “It also gives me the chance to be a full-time part of the professional and business community here in Orkney.”

Anderson Strathern has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, East Lothian and Shetland.

The new additions strengthen the firm’s rural, corporate and commercial teams.

They also deliver extra experience in the agricultural and renewable sectors, as well as family-run businesses

Anderson Strathern’s Northern Isles team is led by Orkney-based partner Sheila Tulloch. She joined the firm from Orkney Islands Council last September.

Island connections

Ms Tulloch said: “I’m from the islands and have a strong network of connections here.

“Ellen and Jennifer’s experience bolsters our offering for a wide range of clients keen to do business face-to-face.”

Anderson Strathern chairman Fraser Geddes told the P&J the firm was pursuing expansion.

But he added: “We choose our appointments strategically, matching up the expertise we have across our teams with areas where we see strong potential demand.

“Orkney and Shetland offer exciting opportunities for wide ranging legal services.”