‘The next era starts now’ says new P&J Live operator

A US hospitality and events company has completed a deal to acquire the operator of P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Legends has purchased venue management firm ASM Global, which operates the city venue.

The plans to combine the two events firms was previously announced in November and has now completed.

P&J Live is owned by Aberdeen City Council with acts like Elton John, Pet Shop Boys and Stereophonics playing since it opened in September 2019.

This year it has hosted The P&J’s first annual Run Fest and Bluey’s Big Play.

ASM Global operates the venue on the council’s behalf. Other venues it operates include Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Ovo Arena in Wembley and AO Arena in Manchester.

New P&J Live operator plans

Dan Levy, chief executive of Legends, promised to deliver “even better experiences” to people attending ASM Global venues.

He said: “The next era of Legends starts now.

“Over the course of 15 years, we have developed an unmatched solution to deliver a superior fan experience and help our partners grow.

“We are proud to add ASM Global to deliver even better experiences and value for our global partners, setting the standard in sports and entertainment.”

He said that together the companies would provide a “data-driven, customizable solution” across all areas of venue operations and revenue generation.

Legends will focus on delivering exceptional fan and guest experiences in the sports, entertainment, attractions, conventions, and leisure industries.

Ron Bension, ASM Global president and CEO, said: “One of our mantras has been ‘the future is now.’

“By joining Legends, that future has not only arrived, but it couldn’t be brighter.

“The opportunities created by our companies’ collective capabilities will elevate not only the success of our partners, clients, and projects worldwide, but the industry as a whole.”

Legends links to Real Madrid and New York Yankees

Founded in 2018, Legends provides venue planning and project management, premium sales, sponsorship, hospitality, and merchandise services to many of the world’s best known sports, entertainment, and attraction brands.

These include Real Madrid, Dallas Cowboys, FC Barcelona and New York Yankees.

Global investment firm Sixth Street is the majority investor in Legends, in partnership with YGE Holdings, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, and the Jerry Jones family, owners of the Dallas Cowboys.

The £400 million P&J Live development was delivered by Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Henry Boot Developments.

It replaced the Aberdeen Exhibition Conference and Centre.

Last year P&J Live won an award for the “most versatile” venue in the UK.