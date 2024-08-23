‘The next era starts now’ says new P&J Live operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The next era starts now’ says new P&J Live operator

The American-based company is promising “exceptional fan and guest experiences”.

By Rob McLaren
The P&J Live arena. Image: Darrell Benns.
The P&J Live arena. Image: Darrell Benns.

A US hospitality and events company has completed a deal to acquire the operator of P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Legends has purchased venue management firm ASM Global, which operates the city venue.

The plans to combine the two events firms was previously announced in November and has now completed.

P&J Live is owned by Aberdeen City Council with acts like Elton John, Pet Shop Boys and Stereophonics playing since it opened in September 2019.

This year it has hosted The P&J’s first annual Run Fest and Bluey’s Big Play.

ASM Global operates the venue on the council’s behalf. Other venues it operates include Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Ovo Arena in Wembley and AO Arena in Manchester.

New P&J Live operator plans

Dan Levy, chief executive of Legends, promised to deliver “even better experiences” to people attending ASM Global venues.

He said: “The next era of Legends starts now.

“Over the course of 15 years, we have developed an unmatched solution to deliver a superior fan experience and help our partners grow.

“We are proud to add ASM Global to deliver even better experiences and value for our global partners, setting the standard in sports and entertainment.”

P&J Run Fest took place at P&J Live in April. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said that together the companies would provide a “data-driven, customizable solution” across all areas of venue operations and revenue generation.

Legends will focus on delivering exceptional fan and guest experiences in the sports, entertainment, attractions, conventions, and leisure industries.

Ron Bension, ASM Global president and CEO, said: “One of our mantras has been ‘the future is now.’

“By joining Legends, that future has not only arrived, but it couldn’t be brighter.

“The opportunities created by our companies’ collective capabilities will elevate not only the success of our partners, clients, and projects worldwide, but the industry as a whole.”

Legends links to Real Madrid and New York Yankees

Founded in 2018, Legends provides venue planning and project management, premium sales, sponsorship, hospitality, and merchandise services to many of the world’s best known sports, entertainment, and attraction brands.

These include Real Madrid, Dallas Cowboys, FC Barcelona and New York Yankees.

Global investment firm Sixth Street is the majority investor in Legends, in partnership with YGE Holdings, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, and the Jerry Jones family, owners of the Dallas Cowboys.

Elton John rocks the crowd at Aberdeen’s P&J Live in his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

The £400 million P&J Live development was delivered by Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Henry Boot Developments.

It replaced the Aberdeen Exhibition Conference and Centre.

Last year P&J Live won an award for the “most versatile” venue in the UK.

