Lounge bar expansion could be on the horizon for Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen wants to expand their lounge bar amid continued business growth.

The four star hotel’s Bar 19 which is an informal bistro has proven to be a hit with customers.

Now plans have been lodged to increase the seating in this space.

Owner Charles Milne says more capacity is needed as trade continues to surge.

Why is the extension needed at the lounge bar at Seafield Arms Hotel?

Mr Milne said: “The extension is for Bar 19 to extend our capacity in the space.

“It comes as the business continues to grow.

“We are looking to go from 26 seats to 52 seats.

“The last year and so, the trade has been well beyond our expectations.

“It’s has been brilliant to see.

“It was a five-year challenge to transform the hotel in the first place.”

History of the Seafield Arms Hotel

In 1822, the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen was built.

It was designed by the local architect William Robertson.

In the past, the building was renowned as a popular coaching inn until it shut down.

In 2014, businessman Charles Milne purchased the hotel for around £250,000 with the vision to transform the A-listed building into a boutique hotel.

Around two years later, the proposals to breathe new life into the hotel were approved.

The hotel had lain empty since 2011.

In 2019, the hotel reopened after the major refurbishment.

Since then, it has been successful and more than £3m of investment has been ploughed into the hotel.

You can see the plans here.