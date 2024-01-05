Lounge bar expansion could be on the horizon for Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lounge bar expansion could be on the horizon for Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen

Owner Charles Milne says more capacity is needed.

By Sean McAngus
The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen wants to expand their lounge bar amid continued business growth.

The four star hotel’s Bar 19 which is an informal bistro has proven to be a hit with customers.

Now plans have been lodged to increase the seating in this space.

Owner Charles Milne says more capacity is needed as trade continues to surge.

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen continues to be a success.

Why is the extension needed at the lounge bar at Seafield Arms Hotel?

Bar 19 inside the Seafield Arms Hotel.

Mr Milne said: “The extension is for Bar 19 to extend our capacity in the space.

“It comes as the business continues to grow.

“We are looking to go from 26 seats to 52 seats.

“The last year and so, the trade has been well beyond our expectations.

“It’s has been brilliant to see.

“It was a five-year challenge to transform the hotel in the first place.”

Floor plan showing extension to the lounge bar.

History of the Seafield Arms Hotel

The Seafield Arms Hotel is an iconic building in Cullen.

In 1822, the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen was built.

It was designed by the local architect William Robertson.

In the past, the building was renowned as a popular coaching inn until it shut down.

In 2014, businessman Charles Milne purchased the hotel for around £250,000 with the vision to transform the A-listed building into a boutique hotel.

Around two years later, the proposals to breathe new life into the hotel were approved.

The hotel had lain empty since 2011.

In 2016, our coverage of the vision to breathe new life into the Seafield Arms Hotel. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

In 2019, the hotel reopened after the major refurbishment.

Since then, it has been successful and more than £3m of investment has been ploughed into the hotel.

The hotel reopened in 2019 after major refurbishment.  Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

You can see the plans here.

Conversation