Free feasibility study for farmers thinking of planting woodland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Farmers in Grampian who are considering planting woodlands are being offered free feasibility studies by Scottish Forestry.

As well as detailing available options, the Farm Woodlands Assessment Scheme will explore predicted expenditure and cash flow through the grant scheme until the woodland is established.

Tim Gordon-Roberts, from Scottish Forestry’s Grampian office, said the scheme was being offered for a second year as it was oversubscribed last year.

He added: “The scheme offers a great opportunity for anyone thinking about planting woodland to gain the information and confidence to apply for a grant and to help them see how they can fit woodland creation into their business plan.

“Woodland creation is a great opportunity to bring underutilised, marginal land into productive use, providing a secure, longer-term income and maximising business productivity by adding an additional tax-free asset to a farm business.”

Mark Andrew, from Haddo Estate, near Ellon, took part in last year’s scheme and said the estate is now considering converting two areas of farmland to commercial timber production.

He said: “If the schemes do go ahead, we will have two new commercial mixed-use plantations which will enable us to support a wider range of biodiversity than is currently present on the sites. The sites will also store carbon for a generation and more and will provide for the sale of much-needed quality timber in future.”