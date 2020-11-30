Scottish egg producer Farmlay collects leading award

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeenshire egg producer Farmlay Eggs has been awarded the accolade of egg packer of the year by the National Egg & Poultry awards.

The Farmlay operation, which employs 60 people and packs around five million eggs every week and supplies most of the major supermarkets and discount companies across Scotland and the north of England, was praised by the team of industry judges.

They said: “Farmlay is a well-run, dynamic family business that has embraced the use of automation to help drive forward continuing expansion.

“The low level of staff turnover is a real indication of the value placed on individuals, many of whom have risen through the business to managerial level.”

Farmlay described the accolade as a “tremendous boost for the whole team who have had to work extremely hard to supply our customers through the Covid-19 situation.”