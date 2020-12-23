Frontier Agriculture makes £20k donation to the Trussell Trust

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of the main crop protection and grain marketing businesses in the UK has donated £20,000 to a leading charity working to tackle UK hunger and poverty.

Frontier Agriculture, which carries out marketing on behalf of Aberdeen Grain, based near Newmachar, has donated the money to the Trussell Trust.

The funds will be split between eight Trussell Trust foodbanks in regions where Frontier operates, including Aberdeen.

Frontier’s managing director, Mark Aitchison, said the donation represented £20 on behalf of each of its 1,000 employees.

“While many businesses and their employees have been faced with impossible circumstances due to Covid-19 – having to reduce production or furlough employees – we, and many others in agriculture, have been more fortunate,” he said.

“We have been able to provide a full service to our farmer customers and continue to play our part in the food production supply chain throughout without fear of redundancies or furlough.

“A number of our employees suggested that they would like to see us provide additional support to the wider community this Christmas, to help those in need. We also know from some of our colleagues who volunteer at local foodbanks that the need for help is greater than ever.

“That is why we have chosen to support the Trussell Trust in this way.”