Covid-19 at pig abattoir in Angus – employee felt ‘pressured’ to work on

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Angus abattoir has been hit by Covid-19.

Sources suggest as many as 10 employees of the Quality Pork plant in Brechin have tested positive for the virus.

Around 15 other workers are understood to have been advised to self-isolate.

The slaughterhouse, on the outskirts of the town, remains in operation.

Company chiefs have declined to comment on the situation.

Quality Pork Ltd was set up in 2014 as a collaboration between Scottish Pig Producers, Scotlean and Tulip Ltd.

The plant is used for the killing and processing of pigs for markets at home and abroad.

The Montrose Road facility has undergone significant investment in recent years and processes upwards of 5,000 animals each week.

One employee who has now contracted the virus said: “We were taken into a meeting on Monday, told someone had tested positive and were asked how we felt about going back in. I certainly felt pressured to stay at work. I can’t afford to not be there.

“What they should have done is shut down briefly and get everybody tested.”

The worker added: “To be fair, they have done their best with regard to social isolating and have plastic screens up in the plant. But in this type of business you are always working alongside other people.”

The firm has also set up a temporary canteen in a marquee outside the plant to allow more space for workers on breaks.

NHS Tayside said no Incident Management Team has been arranged for the plant, which is understood to employ around 90 people.