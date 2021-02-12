Aberdeenshire farmer appointed NFU Scotland vice-president

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeenshire farmer Andrew Connon has been appointed vice-president of NFU Scotland (NFUS).

Mr Connon, who hails from North Quilquox, Ythanbank, Ellon, is currently the union’s regional chairman for the north-east.

He was appointed at the NFUS virtual elections alongside Midlothian pig farmer Robin Traquair from Wellington Farm, Millerhill, Dalkeith.

The two vice-presidents will support Aberfeldy farmer Martin Kennedy who has been elected to the role of NFUS president.

Mr Kennedy said: “It is a great honour to be elected president of NFU Scotland.

“This is a role that carries great responsibilities. Without question, we will have some real challenges ahead as we strive to meet not only our climate change and environmental targets, but at the same time continue to do our fundamental role of producing food.”