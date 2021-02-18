Farmer network launched to encourage more planting of trees

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A network of farms, crofts and estates will be established to showcase the benefits of planting trees on agricultural land.

The farmer-led Integrating Trees Network, run by the Scottish Government and Scottish Forestry, aims to encourage more producers to plant trees on their land.

“We want to encourage more trees to be planted on Scottish land, but always in the right place, for the right reason, and to give practical guidance as to how this can be achieved,” said Rural Affairs Minister Ben Macpherson.

“We’re all aware that woodland creation has benefits for climate change and wider environmental priorities, but it can also provide multiple benefits to farmers in terms of shelter for livestock, improving condition and productivity; management of soil health and prevention of flooding; as well as providing alternative income streams and diversification opportunities.”

The network will launch with two online events on March 3 and 17. Full details are available at www.eventbrite.com/o/integrating-trees-network-32362737411