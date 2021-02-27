Broadcasters at the forefront of innovation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As thoughts turn to fertiliser applications to bolster arable and grass crops for spring growth, manufacturers have unveiled new broadcasters with features designed to deliver improved accuracy and increased output.

Amazone’s new ProfisPro system for repeatedly checking the application rate while spreading combines a weighing function with torque measurement at each of the two discs.

The weighing mechanism calculates the change in weight of fertiliser in the hopper 200 times a second and automatically adjusts the outlet shutters every 25kg if necessary to hit the target application rate.

It takes into account the change in spread pattern and volume flow rate involved when working along field borders and in wedge-shaped sections, and a tilt sensor can be added to calculate the influence of the slope on weight measurement.

The addition of FlowControl, which previously was only available separately, adds a further dimension by measuring the drive torque needed to spin the discs at the required speed for a given application volume – something that Amazone has determined for all fertiliser types through extensive testing.

These mechanisms combined therefore enable continuous monitoring of application rate per disc for ultimate accuracy, says Amazone.

With the latest spreader from Bredal, distributor KRM has a machine with belt feed to each disc regulated by a vertical shutter, one advantage of which is that it can handle materials that gravity-fed spreaders cannot.

Apart from prilled and granular fertilisers, straights and blends, the 1,500-4,000-litre capacity Bredal F4W can also spread more difficult materials.

Bredal engineers also say the positive feed approach provides consistent application rates irrespective of changes in humidity, weather conditions, slope or quality of material, while the lack of agitators on this machine means there is no potential for damaging “softer” prilled materials.

Two 80cm-diameter broadcasting discs are driven either from the tractor pto through a twin V-belt drive system, or by an individual hydraulic motor for each disc.

They spin toward each other for a double, double overlap spread pattern with tolerance at working widths from 12-40m dependent on material.

In contrast to these tractor-mounted spreaders, the Kuhn Aero GT 60.1 is a big capacity trailed unit with a boom spreading system available in 30m, 32m and 36m widths.

Compared with its predecessor – the AGT 6036 – the newcomer can handle 25% higher application rates thanks to increased airflow and larger distribution pipes across the boom.