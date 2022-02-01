Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rural insurer warns rising meat prices could lead to more livestock thefts

By Gemma Mackie
February 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
NFU Mutual is warning of a resurgence in livestock thefts.

Rising meat costs could lead to a resurgence in incidents of livestock thefts, warns rural insurer NFU Mutual.

It says although claims against livestock rustling were down 5.5% across the UK last year to £2.1m, criminals are becoming more active again and increased meat prices could lead to a resurgence in livestock rustling.

NFU Mutual‘s rural affairs specialist, Rebecca Davidson, said the drop in rustling in 2021 follows a 25.5% drop in incidents of livestock theft during 2020.

She said while this was encouraging, there were concerns the trend could reverse, despite industry efforts to make it more difficult for livestock rustlers to get away with stealing stock.

“While the latest figures are going in the right direction, livestock rustling remains one of the costliest crimes after machinery theft,” said Ms Davidson.

“Until recently it was very difficult to bring about prosecutions because of the difficulties detecting stolen animals and the likelihood that stolen sheep were usually sold for their meat.

“Now we are seeing high-tech security and marking systems, along with DNA testing, each making it more difficult for criminals to escape justice.”

She said although livestock rustling had been going on for centuries, it had advanced from the theft of a couple of lambs or a single cattle beast to large-scale operations involving criminal gangs who regularly steal up to 50 animals at a time.

Incidents of livestock theft can often involve up to 50 sheep.

“The fact that large-scale thefts are still taking place demonstrates there’s no room for complacency and we’re concerned that higher meat prices, combined with the squeeze on consumers, could lead to a new wave of livestock theft,” added Ms Davidson.

She said NFU Mutual was supporting a number of initiatives across the UK to help detect livestock theft, including two trials of connected farms which use sensors to detect unusual activity and alert farmers to potential rustling incidents.

NFU Mutual is now advising farmers and crofters to take steps to protect their livestock from theft.

This includes ensuring all animals are clearly marked and records are up-to-date, and where possible grazing livestock away from roads.

Farmers are asked to vary the times they feed and check stock, and to consider the use of gate sensors and a high-tech marking system.

They are encouraged to ask their neighbours to report any suspicious sightings to them, the police, or the Crimestoppers Hotline on 0800 555 111, and to call the Police on 999 immediately if an incident is taking place.

