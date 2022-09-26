Richard Wright: Food sustainability and security top priorities for EU agriculture ministers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Wright: Food sustainability and security top priorities for EU agriculture ministers

By Richard Wright
September 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
The EU is close to agreeing laws on gene editing to improve yield.
The EU is close to agreeing laws on gene editing to improve yield.

EU agriculture ministers meeting in Prague for their informal farm council agree food sustainability and food security are twin priorities.

This reflected the war in Ukraine, climate change and residual Covid impact.

Ministers called for focus on science and innovation, citing new plant breeding techniques, sustainable increases in productivity and precision farming techniques, and stressed that the European Commission and member states needed to move from scepticism about science, not hinder innovation.

It seems the EU is close to agreeing laws on gene editing techniques around sustainability, drought resistance and less reliance on pesticides and fertilisers.

Rain too late for summer crops

Meanwhile, the latest cereals information data from the commission confirms rain came too late across Europe to save yields of many summer crops. As a result its latest Joint Research Council (JRC) bulletin confirms, yields of all summer crops were below the five-year average.

This echoes comments from farm lobbyists Copa.

Drought was worst in southern Europe, with conditions delaying preparations for sowing in Spain. The JRC says conditions are “pre-dominantly favourable” for sowing winter crops, thanks to rain in August, but again with some differences between states.

A report has confirmed the intensification of global ownership of companies in the agricultural industry.

Growing dominance of Chinese businesses

It comes from ETC, which describes itself as an eco-justice organisation. It says two companies control 40% of the commercial seed market. It was 10 firms 25 years ago. On the trading side, the group says in 2020 just 10 commodity traders dominated the global market in agricultural products and food. It says these traders, thanks to market dominance, have enjoyed surging profits.

The ETC report also reveals the growing dominance of Chinese commodity trading businesses. It claims the state-owned Chinese trader Cofco is now second only to Cargill in terms of sales.

The report cites many well known agri-supply businesses that are majority or minority-owned by Chinese companies. It also has examples of Middle East businesses taking strategic share ownership in several agricultural companies as part of a policy to protect supply sources, and warns this dominance by a small number of businesses raises concerns at a time of rising food cost, uncertainty and climate change.

