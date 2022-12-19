Hamish Lean: Lights, camera… and actions to take for becoming filming location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hamish Lean: Lights, camera… and actions to take for becoming filming location

By Hamish Lean
December 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Allowing your land to be used by film crews can pay, but take advice on the legal position.Image: Shutterstock
Allowing your land to be used by film crews can pay, but take advice on the legal position.Image: Shutterstock

Fancy appearing on the big screen?

Scotland has become increasingly popular as a filming location either for television or cinema.

Our rural landscapes and farming architecture are sought after by television and cinema production companies. If not you on the big screen, it might very well be your farm!

I have had a number of clients over the years who have been approached by TV and film companies looking to enter into agreements to film on their land and I thought that it might be useful to consider some of the points that commonly arise when farmers are approached about this sort of opportunity.

The first question to ask is whether or not you are an agricultural tenant or a landlord of a potential filming location.

From the tenant’s point of view, it is likely that they will need the consent of the landlord before being able to grant the necessary rights.

Becoming a filming location

It would be theoretically possible to use formal diversification procedures but these are likely to take too long to carry through.

Typically, production companies are in a rush and can’t afford to wait. It is almost certain that the landlord will want to share in the financial benefit of the deal being done for access and this will have to be negotiated.

Likewise, if you are the landlord who has been approached it is likely that you will need the consent of your agricultural tenant, in which case the boot will be on the other foot and the tenant will be looking to share in the sums being paid.

The crucial point to bear in mind is that without the co-operation of the other side, nothing is likely to happen.

Whether owner or occupier, it will be necessary to identify exactly where filming will take place, how long the filming will last for and how access is to be exercised. Will the production company requires to connect to the mains electricity or will they have their own generators?

If connecting to the mains there will have to be an agreement about reimbursing electricity used. This will also be the case for water supplies if necessary.

Could your farm be the star of the show?

If access is being taken do any restrictions need to be imposed over when and which particular route is to be used? Appropriate obligations about making good damage will have to be provided for.

The production company should also be made liable for the reinstatement of any ground damaged or disturbed during the filming, together with an obligation to compensate for any disturbance or loss.

If buildings are being used quite often they have to be adapted for filming purposes and the production company should be made liable for removing any adaptations and making good any damage caused.

Often the production company will use subcontractors and any agreement should require the production company to oblige their subcontractors to comply with any restrictions on land usage being imposed on the company itself.

The production company should be obliged to carry an appropriate level of public liability insurance.

Such opportunities can be quite lucrative but it is sensible to take legal advice on any agreement being entered into and it’s always good practice to require the production company to meet your own legal fees in taking that advice.

Who knows, you or at least your farm, might be the star of the show in due course.

Hamish Lean is Head of Rural Property at Shepherd and Wedderburn

