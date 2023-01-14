ANM Group appoints two new canvassers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two farmers’ daughters have joined Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ team of canvassers to source livestock throughout the north and north-east of the country.

ANM Group, which operates two marts at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, and Quoybrae, in Caithness, has appointed Anna Wilson from Wester Cairnglass, Gollanfield, Inverness, and Melissa Buchan, from Clinterty, New Aberdour, Fraserburgh.

Miss Wilson, who comes from a long-established farming background, having worked on the family farm for the past four years, will cover to the west and north of Inverness, and up through the Black Isle towards Caithness.

The Buchan area will be covered by Miss Buchan, who has worked at the mart since her student days at Craibstone, where she gained a Bachelor of Arts degree in rural business management.

‘Well-known and respected individuals’

John Angus, head of livestock for ANM Group, said he was delighted to welcome the two new appointments into their new canvassing roles in the company’s livestock division.

“Both Anna and Melissa, are well-known and respected individuals within the

area and I am sure they will make a valuable contribution to the group,” he said.

“These appointments further strengthen our team which focus remains to provide market-leading services to members and customers throughout Scotland, whilst keeping in touch with the rural community and building relationships from farm to auction ring.”