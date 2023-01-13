New cast cow record at Thainstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Centre records were smashed at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre on Thursday when a Charolais cow sold through the cast and prime ring for £2,750.

The sale attracted one of the largest entries of cast cows and bulls in Scotland, with a total of 368 head selling to average £1,499.48 across the board.

Growing demand for cheaper processing meat resulted in 17 cows selling in excess of £2,000, with 136 beef finished cows averaging £1,707.42 (+£28.59 on the week) and 193 beef feeding cows levelling at £1314.66 (+£48.76).

Setting a new centre record of £2,750 was a Charolais scaling 1,119kg from the Barclays of Harestone, Banchory, with another Charolais scaling 1,014kg from Jonny Stewart, Nether Balfour Farms, Rashenlochy, Drumoak, realising £2,500.

Amongst the beef feeding cows, top price was £1,670 for a 776kg from Salers from Darnford, Durris.

The 27 beef feeding bulls were up by more than £100 on the week as 27 head cashed in to average £2,007 (+£109.34) and sold to £2,570 for a 1,440kg Charolais from 122 Main Street, Aberchirder.

Tim McDonald, prime and cull cattle manager, said: “Demand for cast cows and bulls is growing every week and that shows in our weekly averages which continue to increase. Buyers are frantically bidding for all classes, with cows destined to buyers all over the UK.”

OTHER LEADING PRICES

Beef finished cows – Nether Balfour, Alford (LimX) £2,470; Harestone (Char) £2,290; Newton of Mountblairy, Banff (AA-X) £2,290; Tullo of Garvock, Laurencekirk (LimX) £2,290; Harestone (Char) £2,270; Milton of Collieston, Ellon (Char) £2,240. Beef feeding cows – Fordie Farms, Torphins (SimX) £1,650; Rorandle, Monymusk (LimX) £1,610; Millbrae, Sanday (LimX) £1,610; Darnford, Durris (SalX) £1,610; Newton, Craigellachie (SimX) £1,590; Spring Valley (CharX) £1,590; Brencher House, Birsay (LimX) £1,590; Borlum Farm, Scaniport (SimX) £1,590; Govals, Kincaldrum (BBX) £1,590 (X2); Harestone (Fle) £1,590; Braigiewell, Echt (Sim) £1,590. Beef finished bulls – Milton of Collieston (A-A) £2,510; Seggiecrook, Grange (Lim) £2,500; Heatherhouse Farm, Tankerness (Sim) £2,350; Lyne of Urchany, Cawdor (Sim) £2,310.