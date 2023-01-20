Highland rural firm supports RHET Highland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rural land and business specialists Bell Ingram Highland has announced the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Highland branch as its chosen charity for 2023.

The land management firm, which operates its Highland branch from Beauly and specialises in farm and estate sales, will support the charity throughout the year with a series of fundraising opportunities and events.

RHET works with volunteers to provide free educational activities and experiential learning opportunities for children aged 3 to 18, bringing farming, the working countryside and its practices to life for young people.

As well as providing farm and estates visits, Bell Ingram will support the charity with its school outreach programme in the region.

Rob Whitson, partner in charge of the Highland office, said: “Supporting and encouraging the next generation into the rural sector is very important to us, which is why we are so pleased to be working with RHET Highland this year.

“We are looking forward to giving more children the opportunity to learn about food, farming and the countryside and help them develop their understanding of the environmental, economic and social aspects of rural highland Scotland.”

Fran Matheson, who is the RHET Highland project co-ordinator, said the charity was absolutely delighted to be working with Bell Ingram Highland in the year ahead and gave her sincere thanks for supporting the charity.

“The welcomed injection of additional income will allow us to provide support to more schools in our extensive Highland region, which includes Orkney, Shetland, and the Western Isles,” she said.

“We are also delighted to gain valuable partnership working with Bell Ingram Highland as having access to its networks will support our work in many ways.”

If you would like to get behind the work of RHET, visit the RHET website.