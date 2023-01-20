Highland rural firm supports RHET Highland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland rural firm supports RHET Highland

By Katrina Macarthur
January 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 8:06 am
Fran Matheson, RHET Highland project coordinator, Rob Whitson, partner of Bell Ingram Highland, and Maxine Garson, RHET Highland vice chair.
Fran Matheson, RHET Highland project coordinator, Rob Whitson, partner of Bell Ingram Highland, and Maxine Garson, RHET Highland vice chair.

Rural land and business specialists Bell Ingram Highland has announced the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Highland branch as its chosen charity for 2023.

The land management firm, which operates its Highland branch from Beauly and specialises in farm and estate sales, will support the charity throughout the year with a series of fundraising opportunities and events.

RHET works with volunteers to provide free educational activities and experiential learning opportunities for children aged 3 to 18, bringing farming, the working countryside and its practices to life for young people.

As well as providing farm and estates visits, Bell Ingram will support the charity with its school outreach programme in the region.

Rob Whitson, partner in charge of the Highland office, said: “Supporting and encouraging the next generation into the rural sector is very important to us, which is why we are so pleased to be working with RHET Highland this year.

“We are looking forward to giving more children the opportunity to learn about food, farming and the countryside and help them develop their understanding of the environmental, economic and social aspects of rural highland Scotland.”

Fran Matheson, who is the RHET Highland project co-ordinator, said the charity was absolutely delighted to be working with Bell Ingram Highland in the year ahead and gave her sincere thanks for supporting the charity.

“The welcomed injection of additional income will allow us to provide support to more schools in our extensive Highland region, which includes Orkney, Shetland, and the Western Isles,” she said.

“We are also delighted to gain valuable partnership working with Bell Ingram Highland as having access to its networks will support our work in many ways.”

If you would like to get behind the work of RHET, visit the RHET website.

