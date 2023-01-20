Moreen Simpson: The fun never stops when nobody can get your address right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moreen Simpson: The fun never stops when nobody can get your address right

By Moreen Simpson
January 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 8:09 am
Surprise deliveries get frustrating after a while (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Surprise deliveries get frustrating after a while (Image: Helen Hepburn)

From parcels to pizzas, it feels like Moreen Simpson has had everything mistakenly delivered to her door over the years.

Just before Christmas, a wifie came a’knockin’ the back of 5pm, and declared, with a bonnie smile: “Let’s get you settled in for the night.” With much bonhomie, I responded: “That’s too kind of you, but it’s a bittie early for me.”

She apologised, we spotted the address was wrong, and I set her on her way to bed the right wifie.

Second verse, similar to the first, the other evening. A ring at the bell around 9pm. A bit nervous, I tottered to the door and scraiked, bonhomie-less: “Fa’ is it?” Came the chirpy reply: “Pizza man.” Fit the…?

I opened to discover a cheerful wee cove balancing four boxes of what looked to be extra-large eens. The delish aroma of pepperoni assailed my joyous schnozzle. Soo sorry, wrong spy. I set him on his way to the right address.

You see, fate would have it that my street sounds almost identical to another one, give or take a “hill” for a “field”, which is clear across the other side of town, off King Street.

I was only a few weeks into this hoosie when I discovered the endless scope for errors. It just needs someone to mishear or misread a word, then what’s due for me ends up miles awa’, and vice versa.

Taxis are the worst. They arrive at my door at a’ hours, tootin’ when I dinna appear. I’ve to trek oot and tell them their fare is waiting… 15 minutes hence. Disnae aye ging doon well.

Taxi drivers have struggled to find Moreen in the past. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Then there’s the cabs I book, turn up bang on time… across there! Most disastrously, when I was giving the opening speech at an awards do – the missing driver obviously gave up the will to live and never turned up ava. I was 50 minutes, three gnawed fingernails and a fallolloped hairstyle late.

The taxi company I use now has the easily mistakable address on my file, and I always bellow it oot ower the phone, like I’m spikkin’ to a foreigner.

A case of mistaken identity

Oh, but the duff deliveries; like the surprise arrival of two gadgies less than chuffed to discover the king-sized double bed they’d just happily humphed oot their Argos van had to be humphed right back on again.

Yet, by far the most harrowing experience of my “doppelganger” address came just after I retired.

Could I ever show my face in the newsagent’s again? Or spik to my neighbours?

My loon phoned early with the fateful words: “Are you sitting down?” He was calling about a story on the front page of The P&J, about a woman in Sheriff Court the day before for running, er… a house of ill repute. Cops had spotted various bods entering and leaving.

So? Fit had that tae dee with me? He comes: “Mum, it’s your house number and your street. The reporter or the police must have got it wrong. It should be that road off King Street.” Dear Lord. Could I ever show my face in the newsagent’s again? Or spik to my neighbours?

I keeked ootside, convinced passers-by were gappin’ at my hoosie, horrified. Then the editor of The P&J was on the phone. Fulsome apologies (although I could detect a giggle at the back of his ruddy throat) and the promise of a front-page apology the next day. Natch, the hilarious news went viral roon the Journals. Try to imagine the utterly hilarious emails and texts “Madam Simpson” received.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

