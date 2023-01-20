Tributes to food industry expert and ‘top-rate colleague’ Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Tributes to food industry expert and ‘top-rate colleague’ Martin

By Katrina Macarthur
January 20, 2023, 3:05 pm
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.

The executive manager of the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) Martin Morgan has died after a prolonged battle against cancer.

Mr Morgan joined the association in November 2017 and was former head of livestock policy for the Scottish Government.

He started at the Scottish Office in 1977, beginning a career which included working on industry-changing meat hygiene legislation in 1992 and the BSE crisis from 1996 onwards.

He was also a major part of the Scottish Office team involved in handling the UK’s foot and mouth outbreaks in 2001 & 2007.

“Martin worked tirelessly on behalf of the association and the whole Scottish red meat sector during his five years as our executive manager,” said SAMW president, Ian Bentley.

“He was always ready to address any issues which might impact our industry, attend countless Government and business meetings to represent the Scottish red meat sector, and serve the membership in whatever way he could. We will all miss him greatly.”

Ian Anderson, who Martin followed as executive manager, added: “Martin was a top rate colleague throughout our time together in the Scottish Office and an SAMW successor who I was delighted to have follow me in this role. In both incarnations, there was little Martin didn’t know about livestock farming and the food industry.

“He was also a great friend and staunch supporter, who brought so many admirable qualities to whatever he did, both as a person and in business.”

SAMW’s executive team and members express their sadness and deep condolence to Martin’s wife Jacki and his family.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Fran Matheson, RHET Highland project coordinator, Rob Whitson, partner of Bell Ingram Highland, and Maxine Garson, RHET Highland vice chair.
Highland rural firm supports RHET Highland
Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton. Photo by Phil Wilkinson Photography
MSPs hit out at Scottish Government's 'dithering' over future agricultural policy
ON THE RISE: One farmer who finishes thousands of store lambs every season says his feed bill was £1,100 per day. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Feed costs and NZ lamb imports soar
Prize winners from this year's ploughing match held at Easter Caputh
New Deer ploughman wins Champions League
Post Thumbnail
New farming event coming to P&J Live
Livestock sales at Dingwall Mart have been rescheduled to next week.
Dingwall Mart cancels livestock sales due to adverse weather
Julia Andrews.
Fertiliser company adds NZ expertise to its Scottish team
Prizes winners from the Grampian Supermatch on Saturday.
Laurencekirk ploughman wins Grampian Supermatch
The Royal Northern Spring Show will take place on Wednesday, March 1. Image: Chris Sumner
Deadline looms for RNAS Spring Show

Most Read

1
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
2
Train station police
Machete seized at Aberdeen Railway Station
3
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
4
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
5
Scot Livingstone, who was part of the Aberdeen Sea Cadet 'family'.
Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. He grabbed a knife in Premier Store, Union Street. Picture shows; Ty Hyland leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Union Street. Kathryn Wylie/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Teenager grabbed knife from deli counter during 5am store argument
7
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
8
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
9
Post Thumbnail
Spikkin Scots Quiz: How many of these Scots words and phrases do you know?
10
Union Square has seen new stores open recently. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen shopping centres as more stores open up in Union Square…

More from Press and Journal

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer who are the voices of the 'ADHD As Females' podcast
'We're trying to set an example of being unapologetically us': ADHD podcasters confirm tour…
James Murison.
Notorious kidnapper of Huntly papergirl given open-ended prison sentence
Aberdeen to Dundee trains will not be operating on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to Dundee trains cancelled on Sunday for track renewal works
Main image for The Stooshie politics podcast in the Rishi Sunak era. DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Life after oil and gas?
ice incident hospital
A&E admissions due to trips and falls more than triple amid icy conditions
Islands Deal
Islands Deal: £100m in government investment secure but 'still a mountain to climb' for…
Darvel's Jordan Kirkpatrick is looking forward to facing the Dons on Monday. Image: SNS Group
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Aberdeen rapist who preyed on sleeping women jailed for eight years
Caledonian Stadium, home of Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Queen's Park among several matches to be called…
Emergency services responded to a two car crash near Alford. Image: Google Maps.
One person in hospital following crash on the A944 near Alford

Editor's Picks

Most Commented