Home Business Farming

All roads lead to Stirling Bull Sales

By Katrina Macarthur
January 31, 2023, 11:15 am
Raymond Kennedy of United Auctions selling at Stirling Bull Sales last year. Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Raymond Kennedy of United Auctions selling at Stirling Bull Sales last year. Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

More than 740 pedigree bulls and females from eight different breeds will go under the hammer at United Auctions’ world-famous Stirling Bull Sales next month.

Week one will see shows and sales of Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorns, Limousins, Herefords and Lincoln Reds on Sunday February 5 and Monday February 6, followed by Simmentals, Charolais and Salers on Sunday February 19 and Monday February 20.

The event opens at 9am on the first Sunday, with the pre-sale show of Aberdeen-Angus females and bulls. A parade of Lincoln Red, Hereford and Maine Anjou bulls will also take place at 2pm, followed by the judging of Beef Shorthorn females and bulls.

The sales of these five breeds will be held the following day from 10am, while the show of Limousin bulls will take place from 11am, before going through the sale ring from 3.15pm.

A streamlined second week includes the Sunday judging of the Simmental and Salers, with all sales held the following day. The Charolais judging will commence on the Monday morning and the Simmental breed will be the first to go under the hammer at 10am.

Following on will be the sale of Salers bulls and females from 1pm and the sales of Charolais bulls and females at 2pm.

John Roberts, group sales director for United Auctions, said: “It will be great to see bumper crowds around the rings at the Stirling sales.

“We also look forward to a resurgence in the social side, which will be a huge boost for the agricultural community as well as a welcome benefit for local accommodation, and the struggling hospitality and retail sector.

Judges

Aberdeen-Angus – Graeme Massie, Aberdeen.

Beef Shorthorn – Iain Green, Corskie Farm, Garmouth, Fochabers.

Charolais – Ian Goldie, Greenfield Farm, Cummertrees, Annan.

Limousin – Llyr Hughes, Fferam Gyd, Llanbabo, Rhosgoch, Anglesey.

Salers – John Wildman, Bettyknowes, Crocketford, Dumfries.

Simmental – Colin Fordyce, Islabank Farm, Meigle, Blairgowrie.

Programme

Friday, February 3

5pm – Yard opens

Saturday, February 4

7am – Yard opens

10am – Aberdeen-Angus bull inspection

2pm – Beef Shorthorn bull inspection, followed by Lincoln Red, Hereford & Maine Anjou bulls

Sunday, February 5

9am – Show of Aberdeen-Angus females followed by bulls

2pm – Limousin bull inspection

2pm – Parade of Lincoln Red, Hereford and Maine Anjou bulls, followed by show of Beef Shorthorn females and bulls

Monday, February 6

10am – Sale of Aberdeen-Angus bulls (153) followed by females (7)

11am – Show of Limousin bulls

12 noon – Sale of Beef Shorthorn females (22)

1pm – Sale of Lincoln Red bulls (2), Hereford bulls (4) & Maine Anjou bull, followed by Beef Shorthorn bulls (114)

3.15pm – Sale of Limousin bulls (81)

Friday, February 17

5pm – Yard opens

Saturday, February 18

7am – Yard opens

1pm – Simmental bull inspection followed by inspection of Simmental show females

Sunday, February 19

10am – Show of Simmental females followed by bulls

11am – Salers bull inspection

12 noon – Charolais bull inspection followed by inspection of Charolais show females

2.30pm – Show of Salers bulls

Monday, February 20

8.30am – Show of Charolais females followed by bulls

10am – Sale of Simmental bulls (138) followed by females (4)

1pm – Sale of Salers bulls (31) followed by females (5)

2pm – Sale of Charolais bulls (166) followed by females (14+1 calf)

