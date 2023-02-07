Trade reaches 24,000gns high at Stirling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen-Angus bulls met a strong trade at Stirling Bull Sales when the overall and reserve champions from Tonley topped at 24,000gns and 16,000gns.

The 86 bulls averaged £6,727 (+£194 on the year for 9 more sold) and met a 77% clearance.

Twelve bulls sold at 10,000gns or above, with the seven bulls forward from Neil and Mark Wattie’s 110-cow herd near Alford, cashing in to average £11,850.

Sale leader at 24,000gns was Tonley Endgame X809, a son of Tonley Jester Eric, bred from the same family as the 24,000gns Tonley Evor.

He sold to Andrew and James Adam, Newhouse, Glamis, Forfar, who sold their first prize winner Newhouse Eric X945, for 8,000gns to Allen Short, Northern Ireland.

The Wattie’s reserve champion Tonley King Paco X812, made 16,000gns to the Campbell family, Thrunton, Alnwick, while another first prize winning Jester Eric son, this time Tonley Eyecandy X823, made 14,000gns to Messrs Dunlop, Hillhead, Carnwath.

Selling at 15,000gns, was the Campbell family’s April, 2021-born, Thrunton Prince X468, by Tonley Kasper, which sold to Messrs Spours, Northumberland.

Just behind, at 14,000gns, from the same home, was another Kasper son, this time the reserve intermediate champion, Thrunton Premier X475, purchased by Alistair and Graeme Fraser, Newton of Idvies, Forfar.

Alistair Clark and family’s Duncanziemere herd from Ayrshire, produced sales at 14,000gns, 10,000gns and 9,500gns.

Dearest was the junior champion, Duncanziemere Edward X452, by Auchincrieve Exodus, which has sired bulls to 30,000gns.

He heads to Morayshire with AM Shepherd, Orbliston, Fochabers, who sold their best for 7,500gns to Northern Ireland.

The same home sold another Exodus son, Duncanziemere Exodus X434, for 10,000gns to Michael and Melanie Alford, Foxhill Farm, Devon. He stood intermediate champion in the show.

Tom Arnott, and family, from Haymount, Kelso, topped at 12,000gns for their first prize winner, Haymount Exhibit X164.

He is by Idvies Jordon Eric and sold to the Allen family, Stouphill, Alnwick.

Aberdeenshire breeders Ken and Margaret Howie, Cairnton, Lumphanan, topped at 11,000gns for April, 2021-born, Tonley Egor X842, when sold to Messrs Mitchell, Cupar.

The Idvies herd from Forfar, topped at 10,000gns and 9,000gns, with the dearest selling to Caithness, with the Castle of Mey Trust, Longoe, Thurso.

This was Idvies Baracus X032, a son of Idvies Ferrari, which stood supreme champion at Stirling in February 2018.

Gordon E Type X640 from the Gordon Brooke Estate, in the Scottish Borders, sold for 10,000gns to Staplegrgove Livestock, Devon.

Selling for 9,000gns, was Idvies Blade X008, a son of Rawburn Lang Syne, to Ben Mackay, Skitten, Wick.

Hamish Sclater from Denhead, Turriff, sold his second prize winner, Deveron Black Baron X796, for 9,000gns to W Manning, Dirnanean, Blairgowrie.