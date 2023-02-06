Elrick herd leads the way at Stirling Bull Sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire breeders Mike and Lisa Massie of the Elrick herd near Ellon have dominated the show of Limousin bulls at Stirling Bull Sales this afternoon.

Judge Llyr Hughes, from Fferam Gyd, Anglesey, awarded the overall championship to Elrick Shogun, an April, 2021-born bull by Whinfellpark Nobu, out of Elrick Olga.

The reserve honours went to Mike and Lisa’s similarly aged Elrick Saxon, a son of Mereside Lorenzo, out of Elrick Isla.

Intermediate champion was Ronick Sirlancelot, from the Dick family’s herd near Stirling, while the reserve was won by Anside Samson, from the Irvine family at Braehead, Drummuir, near Keith.

In the juniors, the top award went to Spittalton Scapa from Andrew Burnett, Stirling, while the reserve went to the Davidson family’s Corsairtly Supra, from Keith.