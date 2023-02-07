Top price Beef Shorthorn heads to Morayshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Top price Beef Shorthorn heads to Morayshire

By Katrina Macarthur
February 7, 2023, 11:40 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 1:09 pm
The overall champion Millerston Ramsay, topped the trade at 16,000gns.
The overall champion Millerston Ramsay, topped the trade at 16,000gns.

Judge Iain Green from Corskie backed his decision when he purchased his Beef Shorthorn champion for 16,000gns at the breed’s sale in Stirling yesterday.

In total, the 59 bulls sold levelled at £5,697 (-£46 on the year for 3 more sold) and met a 66% clearance.

Taking the overall honours and achieving the top price on the day was the intermediate champion Millerston Ramsay, from Andrew Thornber, and family, from Calf Hey Farm, Halifax.

Brought out by freelance stockman Allan Jackson, this April, 2021-born roan bull was purchased alongside his dam Millerston Augusta Heidi, for 15,000gns at the Millerston dispersal back in September 2021.

Mr Jackson, who runs his own herd at Woodyett, Lanark, sold his second prize to the champion for 14,000gns to Over Buttergask, Coupar Angus.

Allan Jackson’s Charlesbury Croaghpatrick, made 14,000gns.

This was April, 2021-born, Charlesbury Croaghpatrick, by Charlesbury Hill Maker, which is a son of the $17,000 Kamilaroi Meatpacker.

The Ribys from Bridlington, received 12,000gns for Stonehills Revelation.

He is by Faughill Ivan, and sold to Charles and Sally Horrell, Pode Hole Farm, Peterborough.

The Horrells sold Podehole Reuben, by Podehole Reuben, for 11,000gns to Messrs Sloan, Burnfoot, Lauder.

Matching that price, was the junior champion from William and Jill McAllister, Northern Ireland.

This was Burnside Red Bull, purchased by Messrs Goddard, Longtown.

David and Tom Bradley Farmer from Dumfries, received 10,000gns for Meonside Randango, when sold to Cherryvalley Farming, Northern Ireland.

Grant Stephen, Hatton, Dallas, paid 8,000gns for Rasputin of Upsall, from G Turton, Thirsk, while Alison Watt’s reserve overall champion Strathisla Rowan, made 6,800gns to Stephen Allardyce, Tarland.

