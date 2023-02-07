Top price Beef Shorthorn heads to Morayshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Judge Iain Green from Corskie backed his decision when he purchased his Beef Shorthorn champion for 16,000gns at the breed’s sale in Stirling yesterday.

In total, the 59 bulls sold levelled at £5,697 (-£46 on the year for 3 more sold) and met a 66% clearance.

Taking the overall honours and achieving the top price on the day was the intermediate champion Millerston Ramsay, from Andrew Thornber, and family, from Calf Hey Farm, Halifax.

Brought out by freelance stockman Allan Jackson, this April, 2021-born roan bull was purchased alongside his dam Millerston Augusta Heidi, for 15,000gns at the Millerston dispersal back in September 2021.

Mr Jackson, who runs his own herd at Woodyett, Lanark, sold his second prize to the champion for 14,000gns to Over Buttergask, Coupar Angus.

This was April, 2021-born, Charlesbury Croaghpatrick, by Charlesbury Hill Maker, which is a son of the $17,000 Kamilaroi Meatpacker.

The Ribys from Bridlington, received 12,000gns for Stonehills Revelation.

He is by Faughill Ivan, and sold to Charles and Sally Horrell, Pode Hole Farm, Peterborough.

The Horrells sold Podehole Reuben, by Podehole Reuben, for 11,000gns to Messrs Sloan, Burnfoot, Lauder.

Matching that price, was the junior champion from William and Jill McAllister, Northern Ireland.

This was Burnside Red Bull, purchased by Messrs Goddard, Longtown.

David and Tom Bradley Farmer from Dumfries, received 10,000gns for Meonside Randango, when sold to Cherryvalley Farming, Northern Ireland.

Grant Stephen, Hatton, Dallas, paid 8,000gns for Rasputin of Upsall, from G Turton, Thirsk, while Alison Watt’s reserve overall champion Strathisla Rowan, made 6,800gns to Stephen Allardyce, Tarland.