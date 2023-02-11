Highland farmer appointed president of Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A beef and arable farmer from Tain has been named president of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society.

Finlay Munro, who is the third generation to farm at Balaldie Farm, at Fearn, was appointed to the role at the society’s AGM held at Stirling Bull Sales, where the breed topped the trade at 24,000gns.

According to the society’s archives, he is the second president from the Highlands in the past 45 years, the other being Martin Leslie from Portree, who was president from 1999 to 2000.

Mr Munro has already served two years in the presidential team and will serve as president for one year, replacing Angus Stovold from Surrey.

Second president from the Highlands in past 45 years to take on top role

His family has been involved with the Aberdeen-Angus breed since the 1800s, but it was during the mid 1990s when he pushed the pedigree side, building up the herd to 120 suckler cows.

Around 90 females are pedigree registered, with bulls and females sold privately off farm and other progeny either finished or sold through the ring as forward stores at Dingwall and Highland Marts or Aberdeen & Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre.

The 750-acre unit also supports an arable enterprise, growing spring barley, wheat, oats and oilseed rape.

“It’s an absolute honour to take on the role as president of such a prestigious society,” said Mr Munro.

“Going forward, the society hopes to roll out genomics in the next 12 months. There’s a bright future ahead for the breed with increased registrations of calves and more Aberdeen-Angus sired progeny appearing in sale rings up and down the country.

“The society is constantly receiving applications for new members which is really pleasing to see. These applications are put forward for approval every quarter.”

”Going forward the society hopes to roll out genomics in the next 12 months”

The latest registration figures from British Cattle Movement Service (BCMS) show Aberdeen-Angus cattle at 27.53%, ahead of Limousins at 24.44%.

During Mr Munro’s year at the helm, he will be travelling throughout the country and Europe, including a trip to the Czech Republic in September for the World Angus Technical Meeting 2023 Czechia.

He will also be attending Cornwall Show in June.

In his new role, Mr Munro will be supported by Ian Watson from Kelso, who steps up as vice-president, and Alan Morrison, from Northern Ireland, as junior vice-president.

Three other breeders from the north will also continue on the council.

They are, Hugh Thomson, from South Ardoyne, Insch; Colin Davidson, from Skaill Farm, Sandwick, Orkney; and Ewen Campbell, from Steall, Fort William.