Business Farming

Fife breeder tops NCC female sale at Lockerbie

By Katrina Macarthur
February 15, 2023, 4:00 pm
SALE TOPPER: George Milne's overall champion sold for £3,200.
SALE TOPPER: George Milne's overall champion sold for £3,200.

North Country Cheviot breeders were out in force at the annual sale of in-lamb females and ewe hoggs at Harrison and Hetherington’s Lockerbie Mart.

A packed ringside of buyers travelled the length and breadth of the UK for the event, with breeders present from Caithness in the north and Cornwall in the south.

In total, 88 sheep sold to average £544.65, which included 22 in-lamb aged ewes at £585, 39 in-lamb gimmers at £620 and 27 hoggs at £402.96.

It was the overall champion from regular consignor, George Milne of the Kinaldy flock, near St Andrews, which topped the sale at £3,200.

Sale leader from Mr Milne, who runs 95 park-type ewes and 80 hill-type ewes, was his park-type gimmer by Achalone Valiant, scanned carrying twins to Nun Cote Nook Braveheart.

She sold to SCS Groundcare, Scarborough.

Philiphaugh Estate at Selkirk, sold their reserve champion for £1,800 to the judge, Ben Baker of the BB flock in Wales.

This was another park-type gimmer by Hightae Alcatraz, and carrying a single to Carruthers City Lights.

Four others sold at £1,000 including a second prize park-type ewe, scanned with twins to Carruthers City Lights, from Philiphaugh.

She sold to Messrs Webster, Derbyshire.

Two park-type hoggs from Jennifer Cowan’s Hightae flock from Dumfries, sold for £1,000 apiece to Messrs Rogers, Cornwall, and then to Messrs James, Derbyshire.

Both are sired by Humbleheugh Allan.

Also selling for £1,000, was the top priced hill-type gimmer from Kelsocleugh Farming, purchased by Willie Thomson, Hownam Grange, Kelso.

She is by Esk Vince, and out of a Whitchesters Saltire daughter.

Next best in the hill section was a black ewe by a Finlarg ram, which sold in-lamb to Dalrachie Billy The Kid, for £850 to Firm of Knockgray Farms, Castle Douglas.

George Milne’s first prize hill-type gimmer by Kinaldy Ace of Spades, sold in-lamb to Longoe Bullseye, for £800 to Messrs Dewey, St Andrews.

[[title]]

[[text]]

