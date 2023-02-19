Stirling Bull Sales: Top awards in Simmentals go to Northern Ireland and the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Top awards in Simmentals go to Northern Ireland and the north

By Katrina Macarthur
February 19, 2023, 4:04 pm Updated: February 19, 2023, 7:39 pm
The supreme winners from Bannhill and Blackford with sponsors and judge Colin Fordyce.
The supreme winners from Bannhill and Blackford with sponsors and judge Colin Fordyce.

An intermediate bull from Northern Ireland led the way in a strong show of Simmentals at Stirling Bull Sales today.

The top six awards in the breed’s championships went home to herds across the water and up north to Keith and Inverness.

Tapped out as the supreme winner by judge Colin Fordyce, from Islabank Farm, Blairgowrie, who is herd manager for Strathisla Farms, was Bannhill Farm Masterpiece, from Alan Wilson’s herd from County Down.

Bannhill Farm Masterpiece stood intermediate and overall champion. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He is a June 2021-born son of the 12,000gns Kilbride Farm Bantry, out of Ballinalare Farm Evita, and his full brother sold for 10,000gns at Stirling in February 2021.

Bannhill Farm Masterpiece stood overall champion

Anne MacPherson, from Blackford, Croy, near Inverness, stood reserve overall champion with her senior winner, Blackford Mars.

This one is a May 2021-born AI son of Heathbrow Important, which the MacPherson family bought privately after Anne tapped him out as reserve champion at the Simmental national show in Norfolk in 2019.

Blackford Mars stood senior and reserve overall champion. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

His dam is Blackford Honey, a daughter of Hockenhull Waterloo.

The Simmers brothers – Reece and Andrew – from Backmuir, Keith, stood reserve senior champion with a bull from the second class, Backmuir Moonshine.

This April 2021-born bull is a son of the 18,000gns Wolfstar Jackaroo, which stood overall champion at Stirling in February 2020.

His dam is the Skerrington Wardlord-sired, Starline Orlane.

Backmuir Moonshine won the reserve senior championship. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Another Keith-based herd ruled supreme champion in the juniors, this time Islavale Mufasa, from the Stronach family, who run the Islavale herd at Berryleys and Maisley.

Two herds from Keith feature in top awards

Mufasa is an October 2021-born son by the privately purchased Corskie Highlander, an EX92-classified bull by the EX93 Dirnanean Bradley, which has been breeding a number of five-figure bulls for the family.

The dam is Islavale Amanda, by Clonagh A Superstar.

The junior championship winner was Islavale Mufasa. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Reserve champion in the intermediate section went to the Robson family’s Kilbride Farm Morikawa, from Ballyclare, Northern Ireland.

He is a July 2021-born polled son of the 16,000gns Islavale Harvest, which already has several cows scanned in calf.

His dam is a Curaheen Gunshot daughter, Kilbride Farm Eunice.

Richard and Rhys Rodgers, from Portglenone, Northern Ireland, stood reserve junior champion with the September, 2021-born Hiltonstown Matrix.

Another with cows scanned in calf, he is an AI son of Saltire Impressive, out of the Kilbride Farm Warren-sired, Hiltonstown India Rose.

The sale of Simmentals takes place from 10am tomorrow.

Colin Fordyce judged the Simmental show at Stirling Bull Sales today. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

RESULTS

Simmental (Judge: Colin Fordyce, Islabank Farm, Blairgowrie)

Senior – Bulls born on or between Mar 7 and Apr 1 2021 – 1, WJ and J Green’s Corskie Match; 2, WS Stronach’s Islavale Marley; 3, D and R Durno and Sons’ Auchorachan Magic. Bulls born on or between 2 and 20 Apr 2021 – 1 and reserve senior, R & A Simmers’ Backmuir Moonshine; 2, WH Robson and Sons’ Kilbride Farm Merlin; 3, AS and YA Leedham’s Grangewood Magic. Bulls born on or between Apr 21 and May 5 2021 – 1, A King’s Wolfstar Mustang; 2, D Lowry’s Keeldrum Midas; 3, R McCulloch’s Overhill House Minty. Bulls born on or between May 6 and 21 2021 – 1, senior champion and reserve overall, WG MacPherson’s Blackford Mars; 2, A Barlow and Sons’ Denzies Magic; 3, A King’s Wolfstar Moves Like Jagger. Intermediate – Bulls born on or between May 22 and Jun 5 2021 – 1, intermediate and overall champion, A Wilson’s Bannhill Farm Masterpiece; 2, WG MacPherson’s Blackford Merlin; 3, R McCulloch’s Overhill House Marlon. Bulls born on or between Jun 6 and Jul 18 2021 – 1, R and R Rodgers’ Hiltonstown Magnificent; 2, J and A Wilson’s Ballinalare Farm Mack; 3, HD Houldey’s Manor Fields. Bulls born on or between Jul 19 and Aug 26 2021 – 1 and reserve intermediate, WH Robson and Sons’ Kilbride Farm Morikawa; 2, WG MacPherson’s Blackford Mosby; 3, D and R Durno and Sons’ Auchorachan Magnum. Junior – Bulls born on or between Aug 27 and Sept 5 2021 – 1 and reserve junior, R and R Rodgers’ Hiltonstown Matrix; 2, WD and JD Hazleton’s Ranfurly Masterpiece; 3, RJ Cumming’s Cwarre Mercury. Bulls born on or between 5 and 20 Sept 2021 – 1, L Green’s Garmouth Matt; 2, AS and YA Leedham’s Grangewood Maverick; 3, J Jeffrey’s Kersknowe Moses. Bulls born on or between Sept 21 and Oct 20 2021 – 1, JC MacIver’s Coltfield Maestro; 2, WJ and J Green’s Corskie Mineral; 3, WJ and J Green’s Corskie Miner. Bulls born on or after Oct 21 2021 – 1 and junior champion, WS Stronach’s Islavale Mufasa; 2, WD and JD Hazleton’s Ranfurly MacGregor; 3, WS Stronach’s Islavale Mario. Group of three – WG MacPherson, Blackford.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Some of the Farm Management Association members in the north-east who attended a visit to Westertown, Rothienorman.
Farm Management Association visit Mackie's
The overall winners from Marwood and Inverlochy.
Stirling Bull Sales: Marwood and Inverlochy lead the way in the Charolais show
Record prices are being paid for store cattle says John Angus of Aberdeen and Northern Marts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Record beef trade across Scotland
The Darnford and Rednock herds ruled supreme in the Salers championship at Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Bull Sales: Aberdeenshire herd rules supreme in Salers
After picture of Pyke Steading in Aberdeenshire
Doors may now be open for more steading conversions
More than 90 pedigree bulls/females and over 50 exhibition cattle are destined for the RNAS Spring Show.
Strong entries destined for RNAS Spring Show
The Perthshire District won with their production “Not Ready To Rest” produced by Ally Marshall.
Perthshire young farmers win East Cabaret
Stuart McNicol discussing his approach to strip-till drilling at the East Lothian monitor farm meeting.
Aiming for a cost-effective arable system on monitor farm
RHS champion: Jonnie Campbell with wife Christine, children Ross and Ailsa, and their shearling tup which stood champion last year.
Campbell family breeding success at Bardnaclavan

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head
The public are invited to have their say on a consultation on the Air Ambulance Service. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Can you help direct the future of Scotland's Air Ambulance Service?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented