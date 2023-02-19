Shinty: Blow for Premiership newcomers Skye as Will Cowie joins Kyles Athletic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In a shock transfer move, former Under-21 internationalist Will Cowie has opted to leave Skye, newly promoted to the Mowi Premiership, and sign for Kyles Athletic.

Cowie made his debut for Kyles in their 3-1 win over Inveraray at Dunoon Stadium.

The classy midfielder or forward, who captained Skye in 2019, has been a key performer for the islanders. His father Willie starred in Skye’s 1990 Camanachd Cup triumph.

The Tighnabruaich men have made it a major double capture by also recruiting powerful Inveraray midfield player John Kennedy.

Roddy Macdonald, one of a record group of five Kyles player-managers for the new season, said: “Will Cowie is now based in Glasgow and we’ve several players who commute from there.

“Will feels the heavy travelling schedule has taken its toll and, although it’s a wrench to quit Skye, he’s opted to join us. He’s a quality player and he showed up very well against Inveraray.

“We’re also delighted to be able to bring John Kennedy, a big, experienced player to the club, giving him a fresh chance to play in the Premiership.”

Hopes Donald Irvine will play when possible

Kennedy’s departure is a major blow to new Inveraray manager Andy Watt.

Former international Donald Irvine, now a hospital doctor in Aberdeen, did not play last season but he turned out on Saturday and Macdonald said: “Donald is hoping to play for us when his hospital shifts allow.”

Macdonald added: “These new arrivals strengthen our squad and Sorley Thomson, who joined us last summer from Newtonmore, has also committed to us again this season.

“We’d a very disappointing season last year and we know we need to improve, but new faces and the hard work being done in training gives us encouragement.”

Murdo MacRae, Kyles’ exciting young full back who missed much of last season through injury, is back in full training in another boost for Athletic.

Weather impacted weekend fixtures

The Kyles match, switched to Dunoon, was the only senior pre-season friendly to beat the weather.

In Badenoch, the Kingussie-Kinlochshiel and Newtonmore-Caberfeidh games were off due to overnight snowfall. Heavy rain put paid to Oban Camanachd’s home fixture with Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Beauly’s home game with Glen Urquhart similarly fell to a waterlogged pitch, leaving the National Division champions still without pre-season action ahead of Premiership action.

Team-raising problems led to Oban Celtic calling off from their trip to Kilmallie while Bute called off from their long journey to Lovat, but have opted to rearrange it for this weekend.

The only North fixture to beat the weather was the second team clash at Strathpeffer, where Newtonmore colts beat Caberfeidh 2-0 with goals from Kyle Clark and Xavio Vastano.