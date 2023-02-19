Shinty: Blow for Premiership newcomers Skye as Will Cowie joins Kyles Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Blow for Premiership newcomers Skye as Will Cowie joins Kyles Athletic

By Bill McAllister
February 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Will Cowie, left, has left Skye to join Kyles Athletic. Image: Neil Paterson
Will Cowie, left, has left Skye to join Kyles Athletic. Image: Neil Paterson

In a shock transfer move, former Under-21 internationalist Will Cowie has opted to leave Skye, newly promoted to the Mowi Premiership, and sign for Kyles Athletic.

Cowie made his debut for Kyles in their 3-1 win over Inveraray at Dunoon Stadium.

The classy midfielder or forward, who captained Skye in 2019, has been a key performer for the islanders. His father Willie starred in Skye’s 1990 Camanachd Cup triumph.

The Tighnabruaich men have made it a major double capture by also recruiting powerful Inveraray midfield player John Kennedy.

Roddy Macdonald, one of a record group of five Kyles player-managers for the new season, said: “Will Cowie is now based in Glasgow and we’ve several players who commute from there.

“Will feels the heavy travelling schedule has taken its toll and, although it’s a wrench to quit Skye, he’s opted to join us. He’s a quality player and he showed up very well against Inveraray.

“We’re also delighted to be able to bring John Kennedy, a big, experienced player to the club, giving him a fresh chance to play in the Premiership.”

Hopes Donald Irvine will play when possible

Kennedy’s departure is a major blow to new Inveraray manager Andy Watt.

Former international Donald Irvine, now a hospital doctor in Aberdeen, did not play last season but he turned out on Saturday and Macdonald said: “Donald is hoping to play for us when his hospital shifts allow.”

Macdonald added: “These new arrivals strengthen our squad and Sorley Thomson, who joined us last summer from Newtonmore, has also committed to us again this season.

“We’d a very disappointing season last year and we know we need to improve, but new faces and the hard work being done in training gives us encouragement.”

Murdo MacRae, Kyles’ exciting young full back who missed much of last season through injury, is back in full training in another boost for Athletic.

Weather impacted weekend fixtures

The Kyles match, switched to Dunoon, was the only senior pre-season friendly to beat the weather.

In Badenoch, the Kingussie-Kinlochshiel and Newtonmore-Caberfeidh games were off due to overnight snowfall. Heavy rain put paid to Oban Camanachd’s home fixture with Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Beauly’s home game with Glen Urquhart similarly fell to a waterlogged pitch, leaving the National Division champions still without pre-season action ahead of Premiership action.

Team-raising problems led to Oban Celtic calling off from their trip to Kilmallie while Bute called off from their long journey to Lovat, but have opted to rearrange it for this weekend.

The only North fixture to beat the weather was the second team clash at Strathpeffer, where Newtonmore colts beat Caberfeidh 2-0 with goals from Kyle Clark and Xavio Vastano.

