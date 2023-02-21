Galloway breed record smashed at 26,000gns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new breed record for a Galloway was recently set at Castle Douglas when the Finlay family sold Blackcraig Dyker for 26,000gns.

The society show and sale, conducted by Wallets Marts, included 27 bulls at £5238.33, 20 in-calf/ran with bull heifers at £2,20515 and 15 bulling heifers at £2,089.50

John, Anne and Iain Finlay, from Blackcraig and Corse, Castle Douglas, smashed the previous 34-year-old breed record of 22,000gns with their September, 2021-born bull.

Backed by home-bred genetics on both the male and female line, Dyker is a son of Blackcraig Acrobat, out of Blackcraig Bertha.

He stood senior champion and reserve overall at the pre-sale show, and sold to the Campbell family of Glenrath Farms, Peebles, who recently established their new 29-head herd purchased from Joe Cockburn.

The Finlays had a good day with females, standing female champion, reserve champion and achieving the top female price of 7,500gns.

Selling at 7,500gns, was Blackcraig Moss Rose, an April, 2021-born female by Nucamp of Balgray, out of Blackcraig Moss Rose.

The buyer was James Porter from Mansfield, Islay.

Their champion, Blackcraig Diana C1164, is a September, 2020-born Barlaes Rivellino daughter, and was sold in-calf to Blackcraig Claymore.

She sold for 5,000gns to the judge, Sarah Wareham, from East Sussex.

Mr Porter from Islay, also paid 5,000gns for the reserve female, Blackcraig Dora May C110, again in-calf to Blackcraig Claymore.

Selling for 20,000gns, was the pre-sale champion, Quattro of Trolosse, from Joe Cockburn, Dalmellington, Ayrshire.

This two-year-old is the first son of Trollose Nimrod, to be offered for sale, while the dam is Barlaes Katie.

She sold in a two-way split to society chairman, Stuart Mcintosh, from Borthwickshiels, Roberton, and Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow.

The McClymonts received 11,000gns for 16-month-old Kirkstead Fugitive, which stood reserve senior champion.

He is by the 7,000gns Kirkstead Taurus, and sold to Richard Nixon and Eilidh MacPherson, Marbrack, Carsphairn.

On the other side of the coin, new consignors Richard and Eilidh, sold Aoineart of Marbrack, by Kirkstead Taurus, for 5,000gns to Robert MacKenzie, Dava Farm, Grantown-on-Spey.