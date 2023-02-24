Farming breakfast to discuss outlook for agri sector

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers, crofters and other associates are invited to an event next week discussing the outlook for the agricultural sector.

The Press & Journal is hosting its Farming Breakfast at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, on Thursday, March 2 in association with law firm and title sponsor Turcan Connell.

With support from associate sponsors, ANM Group and Galbraith, the free event entitled Farming focus: Preparing for change in uncertain times, will include a panel of expert speakers.

The speakers will share their views and expertise as the industry faces challenging and changing times following the reveal of the long-awaited agricultural reform route map from the Scottish government.

Attendees will then be invited to take part in a question and answers session.

The event will commence with a pre-recorded message from Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands.

Speakers include Grierson Dunlop and Paul Macaulay, partners of Turcan Connell.

Mr Dunlop, is land and property partner for Turcan Connell, and Mr Macaulay, covers tax and estate planning for individuals and families in the UK and internationally.

“Our discussion will focus on the key legal changes impacting farmers and landowners, as well as ways to apply succession planning as a protection strategy,” said Mr Dunlop.

“In these times of uncertainty, we want to be able to talk about the concrete actions farmers can take today to help manage their future longer term.”

Tom Stewart, partner at Galbraith, and Martin Rennie, senior associate of Galbraith, will also make up the panel.

“Galbraith is predominantly a rural-based business with a strong farmer client base,” said Mr Stewart.

“The farming sector continues to face new challenges but also opportunities and it is important to address these with enthusiasm whether they bring good news or bad.

“Succession planning is so often left in the “too difficult to deal with” pile, however it is seen that those who address it early benefit from not only the energy the next generation bring but also from financial clarity for their own future.”

John Angus, head of livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, will also speak at the event and said it’s a great opportunity to bring key industry stakeholders together.

“As a co-operative organisation here at ANM Group, it is important for us to support our members and the farming community,” said Mr Angus.

“Farmers rely on a strong livestock market which is why the power of the auction system is vital.”

The event is free to attend and will take place in the Porterhouse restaurant from 7am to 9.30am.

Full details, including how to register, can be found at: pandjbreakfast.co.uk