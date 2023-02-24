Farming breakfast to discuss outlook for agri sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farming breakfast to discuss outlook for agri sector

By Katrina Macarthur
February 24, 2023, 8:00 am
Farmers are encouraged to attend a farming breakfast to discuss the future of the industry.
Farmers, crofters and other associates are invited to an event next week discussing the outlook for the agricultural sector.

The Press & Journal is hosting its Farming Breakfast at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, on Thursday, March 2 in association with law firm and title sponsor Turcan Connell.

With support from associate sponsors, ANM Group and Galbraith, the free event entitled Farming focus: Preparing for change in uncertain times, will include a panel of expert speakers.

The speakers will share their views and expertise as the industry faces challenging and changing times following the reveal of the long-awaited agricultural reform route map from the Scottish government.

Attendees will then be invited to take part in a question and answers session.

The event will commence with a pre-recorded message from Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands.

Speakers include Grierson Dunlop and Paul Macaulay, partners of Turcan Connell.

Grierson Dunlop land and property partner at Turcan Connell.

Mr Dunlop, is land and property partner for Turcan Connell, and Mr Macaulay, covers tax and estate planning for individuals and families in the UK and internationally.

“Our discussion will focus on the key legal changes impacting farmers and landowners, as well as ways to apply succession planning as a protection strategy,” said Mr Dunlop.

“In these times of uncertainty, we want to be able to talk about the concrete actions farmers can take today to help manage their future longer term.”

Paul Macaulay partner at Turcan Connell

Tom Stewart, partner at Galbraith, and Martin Rennie, senior associate of Galbraith, will also make up the panel.

“Galbraith is predominantly a rural-based business with a strong farmer client base,” said Mr Stewart.

To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Tom Stewart will be on the panel at farming breakfast Picture shows; Tom Stewart. Galbraith. Supplied by Galbraith Date; 26/06/2017

“The farming sector continues to face new challenges but also opportunities and it is important to address these with enthusiasm whether they bring good news or bad.

“Succession planning is so often left in the “too difficult to deal with” pile, however it is seen that those who address it early benefit from not only the energy the next generation bring but also from financial clarity for their own future.”

John Angus, head of livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, will also speak at the event and said it’s a great opportunity to bring key industry stakeholders together.

“As a co-operative organisation here at ANM Group, it is important for us to support our members and the farming community,” said Mr Angus.

John Angus head of livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

“Farmers rely on a strong livestock market which is why the power of the auction system is vital.”

The event is free to attend and will take place in the Porterhouse restaurant from 7am to 9.30am.

Full details, including how to register, can be found at: pandjbreakfast.co.uk

