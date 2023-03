[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the Royal Northern Agricultural society hailed this week’s Spring Show a great success, with around 7,000 visitors flocking to Thainstone Centre.

Farmers from all over Scotland gathered for a day out before the busy spring season gets underway, including Liam Muir (below) from Orkney who is a regular attendee of the show.